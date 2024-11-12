Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is pleased to announce the launch of two new combo antennas, designed to deliver enormous flexibility and choice of network technologies while placing consistent space, power and location demands on device designers.

Quectel launches new durable 3-in-1 4G, Wi-Fi and GNSS antennas at Electronica 2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

The YEMD302L1A is a versatile 3-in-1 combo antenna engineered for optimal connectivity, offering flexible mounting options with magnetic, adhesive, or screw mounts. This high-performance antenna supports a broad frequency range for reliable 4G coverage, including 700-960 MHz and 1710-2690 MHz bands. The Wi-Fi frequency coverage ranges from 2400-2500 MHz, 5150-5850 MHz, and 5925-7125 MHz, demonstrating the antenna's advanced compatibility with the latest Wi-Fi standards up to Wi-Fi 7. This ensures faster data transfer rates and a stable, reliable connection. For precise navigation, the 1565-1606 MHz GNSS frequency band supports multiple satellite positioning systems, including GPS, BeiDou, and GLONASS, ensuring consistent and accurate positioning across various platforms.

This product meets various international certification standards, including REACH, RoHS, POPs and CE. The product features a flame retardancy rating of UL 94 V-0 and a UV resistance rating of UL 746c f1, with a durable housing design that ensures an IP67 waterproof rating. Ideal for use cases in public safety, high-definition video streaming, smart cities, utilities, fleet management and automotive vehicle tracking, the YEMD302L1A comprises one 4G antenna, one Wi-Fi antenna and one GNSS L1 antenna.

The YEMD301L1A 4G and GNSS 3-in-1 combo antenna offers magnet, adhesive or screw mount options and supports 4G in the 700-960MHz and 1710-2690MHz frequency bands and GNSS in the 1565-1606MHz band. Ideal for locations where the antenna is required to be discrete, the antenna has the same dimensions as the YEMD302L1A. This combo antenna has been designed for use in harsh outdoor environments and is also IP67 rated, along with UV resistance and UL 94 V-0 Flame Rating of its enclosure. This product also provides a 2-in-1 customization option, allowing for configurations like dual 4G or a combination of 4G and Wi-Fi 7, along with customizable cable lengths and a variety of connector types.

"These robust, versatile and flexible combo antennas offer compelling 4G, Wi-Fi and GNSS capabilities all in a durable 3-in-1 enclosure," said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "Designed for versatility across numerous applications, these combo antennas offer developers a discreet, easy-to-install solution with assured durability, making them ideal for demanding outdoor environments."

By combining multiple technologies in the same form factor of antenna enclosure, regional requirements, resilience needs and futureproofing of devices can be achieved without having to design different device variants. These benefits are further augmented by Quectel's antenna design services which can be accessed to ensure devices perform optimally and the antenna is pre-integrated with the module.

The durability and comprehensive features of both these 3-in-1 combo antennas can be supported by Quectel's innovative antenna services. Quectel Antenna Services have been developed to help organizations accelerate development by providing consultation, testing and certification support. Experienced Quectel engineers offer bespoke antenna design to enable high performance wireless networking backed by detailed testing and reports to help you achieve certification and network approval.

Quectel will be exhibiting at Electronica Munich 2024 attendees can find out more about these antennas and the full range of Quectel product in Hall B6 on booth number 241. Schedule some time to meet with the team here.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 5,600 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules as well as antennas and services.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com

