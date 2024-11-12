Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852654 | ISIN: US8825081040 | Ticker-Symbol: TII
Tradegate
12.11.24
10:19 Uhr
203,75 Euro
+1,15
+0,57 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
202,50203,5010:37
202,35203,5010:37
PR Newswire
12.11.2024 09:06 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Texas Instruments accelerates delivery to European customers with opening of new product distribution center near Frankfurt, Germany

Finanznachrichten News

State-of-the-art, fully-automated distribution center enables same-day delivery in Central Germany and next-day delivery to most of Europe

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today announced the opening of its new, state-of-the-art product distribution center in Dreieich, Germany, outside of Frankfurt. This new distribution center includes 9,000 square meters of space and new automation features. The new center has the capacity to quickly ship up to 7,500 orders per day of a broad range of TI analog and embedded processing semiconductors across Europe.

Texas Instruments' new 9,000 square meter product distribution center near Frankfurt enables fast, reliable delivery of TI semiconductors across Europe.

"Our new product distribution center offers faster, more efficient, flexible and reliable service for TI's customers in Europe to meet semiconductor demand now and in the future," said Stefan Bruder, president of Texas Instruments Europe. "Our new center in Dreieich is the latest addition to TI's global product distribution network which, combined with our convenient purchasing options, provides an improved customer experience from product selection to shipment."

Located near many of TI's industrial and automotive customers, as well as the Frankfurt Airport, the new distribution center enables faster product delivery in Europe. The pick, pack and ship process is fully automated and orders are ready to ship within 15 minutes or less. Customers in central Germany can expect same-day product delivery, while next-day delivery is available to customers in most European countries.

TI has been operating in Europe since 1956, and its new distribution center builds on TI's existing European footprint which includes a semiconductor wafer factory in Freising, Germany, research and development teams, as well as more than 30 sales offices across 18 different European countries. Customers in Europe and across the globe can conveniently buy from TI and save on exchange fees with more than 20 currency options available (including euro, pound sterling, Norwegian kroner and Swiss franc) when purchasing on TI.com or through TI API suites.

Learn more:

  • Frankfurt product distribution center press kit (with images, fact sheet and video b-roll)
  • Buying with TI
  • Manufacturing at TI

About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.

Texas Instruments Logo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553126/TI_product_distribution_center_Frankfurt.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1219324/TI_INCORPORATED_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-instruments-accelerates-delivery-to-european-customers-with-opening-of-new-product-distribution-center-near-frankfurt-germany-302300472.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.