Dienstag, 12.11.2024
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
WKN: A0HL7K | ISIN: IT0003895668 | Ticker-Symbol: E5T
München
12.11.24
08:00 Uhr
0,842 Euro
-0,004
-0,47 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
12.11.2024 09:06 Uhr
86 Leser
Eurotech launches industry's first cybersecurity-certified modular gateway: ReliaGATE 15A-14

Finanznachrichten News

One highly configurable certified solution for a wide range of IoT applications: eliminates custom design costs, speeds up global deployment, and simplifies connectivity while substantially cutting compliance efforts

AMARO, Italy, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurotech, a leader in embedded systems and edge AI enablement solutions, launches ReliaGATE 15A-14, the industry's first cybersecure modular edge gateway designed to meet the growing demand for secure, flexible, and globally deployable IoT solutions. Built to support a wide range of applications, the ReliaGATE 15A-14 accelerates IoT projects by simplifying compliance with regional and carrier certifications, providing native support for field asset integration, and meeting stringent security standards.

Introducing industry's first cybersecurity-certified modular gateway, the ReliaGATE 15A-14

The ReliaGATE 15A-14 combines flexible feature expansion to adapt to diverse customer requirements with multiple compact form factors ideal for space-constrained deployments. With cellular carrier certification and global coverage, it enables customers to operate across multiple regions with a single device version, significantly reducing operational overhead and stock management costs. 5G-ready and with a long lifecycle, the ReliaGATE 15A-14 is built to future-proof any project with ease.

With cybersecurity now a requirement rather than an option, driven by regulations like the US IoT Cybersecurity Improvement Act, EU NIS2, RED, Cyber Resilience Act, and Machinery Directive, the ReliaGATE 15A-14 is ready to meet these demands right out of the box. Pre-certified to ISA/IEC 62443-4-2, it enables organizations to efficiently meet regulatory standards, drastically reducing compliance time, effort and fees.

The ReliaGATE 15A-14 also simplifies project lifecycle management by handling crucial aspects like security updates, secure cloud provisioning, and automatic tamper event reporting. It offers a visual low-code/no-code programming environment to significantly accelerate user application development, interface with field assets, connect them to cloud services, and execute sophisticated workloads on the device. This comprehensive approach maximizes ROI and future-proofs organizations as they scale.

"Our ReliaGATE 15A-14 introduces a new approach to gateway modularity while retaining a secure-by-design architecture. It minimizes the physical footprint and enhances its configurability for different use cases - from industrial application to energy distribution." said Marco Carrer, CTO at Eurotech, "It allows businesses to deploy IoT solutions faster, simplify operations, reduce total cost of ownership, and meet cybersecurity compliance mandates with ease."

The ReliaGATE 15A-14 will be available in December 2024. For further details, visit the Eurotech website or reach out to Eurotech sales team directly.

About Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH.IM) is a multinational company that designs, develops, and supplies Edge Computers and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions - complete with services, software, and hardware - to system integrators and enterprises. By adopting Eurotech solutions, customers have access to IoT building blocks and software platforms, to Edge Gateways to enable asset monitoring, and to High-Performance Edge Computers (HPEC) created for Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. To offer increasingly comprehensive solutions, Eurotech has partnered with leading companies in their field of action, with the view of creating "best in class" solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Learn more

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553914/Eurotech.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1897403/Eurotech_Logo.jpg

Eurotech Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eurotech-launches-industrys-first-cybersecurity-certified-modular-gateway-reliagate-15a-14-302301193.html

