PR Newswire
12.11.2024
Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism: Shaanxi Take-Over at WTM in London

XI'AN, China, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaanxi Province recently took center stage at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, one of the largest and most prestigious gatherings in the global tourism industry. The Shaanxi delegation collaborated with the China National Tourist Office in London to host a cultural tourism promotion event around the theme of Silk Road and Terracotta Warriors.

This year, Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism leveraged WTM's global platform to present a showcase of the province's diverse cultural and natural assets, from its deep historical legacy and beautiful landscapes to its unique culinary traditions and vibrant folk customs. The theme this year highlighted the region's role as a cultural crossroads and celebrated its dynamic tourism offerings, inviting visitors from around the world to explore its charm.

The Shaanxi section within the China booth at WTM featured an array of attractions for attendees, including tourism itineraries, distinctive cultural heritage crafts, and alluring culinary highlights. The exhibition provided international travel professionals and tourists a vivid glimpse of Shaanxi's unique natural landscapes, cultural landmarks, and iconic foods, which garnered enthusiastic interest from global travel merchants and visitors.

Beyond the exhibition, the Shaanxi delegation engaged in discussions with key cultural and tourism entities, including the China National Tourist Office and the University of Roehampton's School of Music and Dance. These exchanges deepened dialogue on best practices in cultural arts and tourism development and laid the groundwork for further collaboration between China and the UK.

Through this successful showcase, Shaanxi aims to expand its international influence, attract more inbound visitors, and strengthen its presence in the global tourism market. With a commitment to offering world-class cultural experiences and showcasing the province's natural beauty, Shaanxi continues to welcome global travelers to immerse themselves in its unique blend of ancient history and modern energy.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shaanxi-take-over-at-wtm-in-london-302302259.html

