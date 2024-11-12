The Prix Galien Award is among the global health innovation industry's most renowned honors, recognizing outstanding biomedical, medical, and technology achievements that improve the human condition and is considered the industry's equivalent of the Nobel Prize.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Pentavere Research Group ("Pentavere"), a globally recognized AI digital health company, has been awarded by the Galien Foundation, The Prix Galien USA 2024 prize in the Best Startup category for Digital Health & Medical Technology. Pentavere's DARWEN AI platform was awarded for its proven contribution in making healthcare more accessible and personalized for patients. Pentavere was selected as one of two recipients from a total of 43 nominees in the Best Startup category.

Aaron Leibtag, CEO and Co-Founder of Pentavere, commented, "We are honored to receive this prestigious award from The Galien Foundation in recognition of our best-in-class DARWEN AI platform for the impact it is having for providers and patients. At Pentavere, we envision that using AI to fully understand the entire patient journey at scale could be as transformative as decoding the human genome. Receiving a Prix Galien award by a panel of some of the most respected global thought leaders from across the life science industry validated the enormity of our AI work to improve the human condition."

The Prix Galien Award is among the global health innovation industry's most renowned honors, recognizing outstanding biomedical and medical technology product achievements that improve the human condition. The award was presented during a ceremony at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Thursday, November 7, 2024. This was the first win for Pentavere after three nominations in previous years.

The Galien Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to recognizing and honoring progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 15 countries. During a speech in 2008, former President Bill Clinton referred to the Prix Galien award as "equivalent to the Nobel Prize" in life sciences. The Prix Galien USA is considered America's preeminent prize acknowledging the leading-edge of scientific advances in the life sciences industry since 2007.

For more information: https://www.galienfoundation.org/prix-galien-usa.

Prix Galien Startup Awards Committee 2024

Kenneth C. Frazier

Committee Chair, Former

Chairman & CEO Merck Dr. Mikael Dolsten

Chief Scientific Officer & President,

Pfizer Research and Development Penny Heaton

Global Therapeutic Area Head,

Vaccines, Janssen Roch Doliveux

Honorary CEO, UCB Alex GORSKY

Former CEO & Executive Chairman,

Johnson & Johnson Joel S. Marcus

Executive Chairman &

Founder, Alexandria Sheri McCoy

Board of Directors,

AstraZeneca, Former CEO,

Avon François Maisonrouge

Senior Managing Director, Evercore

Partners Elias Zerhouni

Former Head of Global

R&D, Sanofi

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

About Pentavere

Pentavere Research Group is a globally recognized and award-winning AI digital health company that has built a best-in-class AI engine to identify patients that are eligible for approved medications or interventions, to improve outcomes for patients and help drive therapy growth and penetration. Pentavere's AI system, DARWEN, identifies patients that are eligible for but not receiving approved medications or interventions, improving outcomes for patients and helping drive appropriate therapy growth and penetration. For more information, visit: http://pentavere.ai/.

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about the potential impact of using AI to understand the patient journey and the potential benefits of using AI to improve patient outcomes and advance precision medicine initiatives;

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of HEALWELL, could cause the actual results of HEALWELL to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in HEALWELL's most recent annual information form dated April 1, 2024, which is available under HEALWELL's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect HEALWELL and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

