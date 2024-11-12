4imprint's trading update indicates no change to full year guidance and estimates, despite a challenging trading backdrop of wavering corporate confidence in an unstable economic and political environment. This has affected new customer acquisition more than it has affected transactions by existing customers, which is testament to the quality of the latter group. This in turn is a function of the group's flexible marketing mix, including brand awareness. 4imprint had cash resources of $137m at end October (lease debt only) and has completed its programme to extend its main distribution centre, which should allow for a meaningful uplift in the dividend.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...