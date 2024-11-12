India's PV module exports surged 23-fold from fiscal 2022 to fiscal 2024, positioning the nation to potentially replace Southeast Asian countries as a top solar exporter to the US market, according to a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and JMK Research. From pv magazine India India's PV module exports reached about $2 billion in fiscal 2024, up more than 23 times from fiscal 2022, according to a new report by IEEFA and JMK Research. The US market accounted for 97% of India's PV exports in fiscal 2023 and 99% in fiscal 2024, with additional exports ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...