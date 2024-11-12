Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
12.11.2024 09:48 Uhr
Comviva and AWS collaborate to offer next-generation SaaS products

AWS will support Comviva in building a cloud-first, AI-driven business strategy to achieve faster time to market and drive non-linear revenue growth

NEW DELHI, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, a global leader in customer experience and data monetisation solutions, today announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company. AWS will enable Comviva to build a cloud-first, AI-driven strategy to achieve faster time to market and drive non-linear revenue growth.

Built on AWS, Comviva will offer Communication Service Providers (CSP) next-generation software products and platforms through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. AWS and Comviva are also working together in areas such as product modernisation, competency development, culture transformation, business growth, and generative AI enablement.

"Cloud solutions offer telecom operators a distinct advantage in trying new strategies and business models that can help them determine the best route for delivering business value. Our strategic collaboration with AWS marks a significant milestone in our journey to empower businesses with innovative, cloud-native solutions," said Rajesh Chandiramani, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva."By combining our expertise in customer experience and data monetization with AWS's unparalleled capabilities in SaaS and AI, we are poised to reduce risks, optimize costs and drive unprecedented value for our clients globally."

"As Comviva embarks on its journey to becoming a truly SaaS organisation, AWS is excited to collaborate with the company as its preferred cloud," said V.G. Sundar Ram, Head of Business Development, AWS India and South Asia. "This association aligns with our commitment to helping organisations accelerate their digital transformation journeys by providing scalable, secure, and innovative technology solutions."

Comviva's core platforms across DigiTech, MarTech, RevTech and FinTech are set to leverage Amazon Bedrock to elevate product experiences with a variety of AI and GenAI-driven use cases tailored to its customers. This integration extends to Comviva's service management platform, empowering service desk agents with AI-powered operations, ultimately delivering faster and more efficient service resolution. Additionally, Amazon Q is being explored to boost developer productivity by seamlessly embedding within diverse development environments. Comviva has been collaborating with AWS APN partners for over three years, driving infrastructure governance and accelerating modernization efforts across its cloud ecosystem.

Comviva is also focused on upskilling its workforce on AWS technologies. Over 2000 employees are being trained and certified on aspects such as modernization, digital skills and technology tools.

Sundeep.mehta@comviva.com
Mob: +91-9910030732

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/4760440/Comviva_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comviva-and-aws-collaborate-to-offer-next-generation-saas-products-302302300.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
