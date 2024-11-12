Leadership team fully strengthened to drive next phase of development

VarmX, a biotech company developing innovative approaches for the bypass of direct oral anticoagulants targeting activated factor Xa (FXa DOACs) and inherited coagulation disorders, has appointed international life sciences industry veteran John Glasspool as CEO, with immediate effect.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241112439907/en/

John Glasspool, New CEO of VarmX (Photo: Business Wire)

John joins VarmX from the position of CEO at Anthos Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for high-risk cardiovascular patients, including FXI inhibitors, so is very familiar with the therapeutic space in which VarmX is developing lead asset VMX-C001. During John's tenure as CEO, Anthos achieved successful fundraises with key sector investors, completed two Phase II studies and embarked upon two Phase III programs.

John has over 30 years' experience within the global biopharma industry, linking science and business. His expertise includes building and growing companies, fundraising and investing, licensing, partnering and commercialisation.

Prior to Anthos, John held senior positions at large pharma organisations such as J&J, Novartis and Baxter. More recently, he has held consulting, advisory and investment partner roles with organisations including BIO, MIT, Roivant Sciences and Agent Capital.

John holds a degree in Politics and International Relations from Staffordshire University, a postgraduate in Clinical Pharmacology, Development and Regulation from Tufts University and a Diploma in Business Administration from Oxford Brookes University.

Dr. Jan Öhrström, Chairman of VarmX, said:

"John brings a wealth of international biopharma experience to the team. His direct knowledge of the coagulation and urgent care therapeutics space will be invaluable as we take VMX-C001 forward. VarmX's leadership team is now significantly strengthened to enable us to drive the next stage of our growth with a Series C fundraise and a pivotal clinical trial."

John Glasspool, CEO of VarmX, said:

"I am pleased to be joining the team at VarmX at such an exciting time for the business. This is a great opportunity to help develop and commercialise treatments for the rapid restoration of hemostasis, for the benefit of patients, clinicians and healthcare systems around the world."

About VarmX

VarmX is a spin-off from the Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC), founded in 2016 by Professor Pieter Reitsma, a world leading expert in hemostasis and thrombosis. VarmX's lead compound VMX-C001 is a modified recombinant blood factor X. The compound is being developed for the treatment of severe spontaneous bleeding and for the prevention of bleeding during urgent surgery in patients taking oral factor Xa inhibitors (FXa DOACs) as anticoagulation therapy. The Company is supported by a strong syndicate of investors including Sound Bioventures, EIC, EQT Life Sciences (formerly LSP), Inkef, Lundbeckfonden BioCapital, Ysios Capital, BioGeneration Ventures and InnovationQuarter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241112439907/en/

Contacts:

Vigo Consulting (media enquiries)

Rozi Morris

+44 20 7390 0230

VarmX@vigoconsulting.com