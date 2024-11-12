£29.5 million investment in cloud-hosted solution to mobilise firefighters and help improve safety and security in Scotland

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) today announced a 7-year contract* with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) for a cloud-hosted Control Room Solution (CRS). The technology will be deployed across all operational control centres in Scotland to help evolve the service's operational capabilities, improve country-wide collaboration and speed emergency response times.

"Installing a cloud-hosted, single command and control system has been a strategic priority for our Fire and Rescue Service, in line with our digital strategy and the Scottish Government's Cloud First policy," said Andy Watt, Assistant Chief Officer, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. "Motorola Solutions' mobilising solution will improve our ability to coordinate during spate conditions, reduce our risk of cybersecurity breaches and reinforce our commitment to providing a modern experience for our control room operators."

SFRS operates 356 fire stations across Scotland, coordinating tens of thousands of incident responses from its three operation centers, located in Edinburgh, Dundee and Johnstone, every year. The fire service is responsible for a range of emergency response situations, including primary and secondary fires, road traffic incidents and, increasingly, flooding and water rescues.

"Scottish Fire and Rescue Service respond to a wide range of complex incidents on a daily basis," said Fergus Mayne, U.K. and Ireland country manager at Motorola Solutions. "Our control room solution is helping SFRS to improve its operational efficiency and safeguard communities across Scotland."

Motorola Solutions has been trusted by public safety organisations in Scotland for many years. Emergency services rely on Motorola Solutions' national Airwave emergency services network and TETRA radios, as well as Pronto Digital Policing Application and body cameras to help protect communities across the country.

