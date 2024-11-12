Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 577764 | ISIN: AU000000HSN3 | Ticker-Symbol: H2T
Frankfurt
12.11.24
08:14 Uhr
3,300 Euro
+0,120
+3,77 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.11.2024 10:06 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hansen Technologies: Å Entelios Selects Hansen CIS to Support Expansion into Denmark Energy Market

Finanznachrichten News

Leading Electricity Retailer Entrusts Hansen to Power Growth in Denmark with Seamless Integration to the Danish Energy Data Hub

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, utilities, communications, and media industries, is pleased to announce that Å Entelios, one of the Nordic region's largest B2B electricity retailers, has selected Hansen CIS to support its strategic expansion into the Danish market. Å Entelios has extended its trust in Hansen's customer billing and engagement capabilities to navigate Denmark's unique energy ecosystem requirements.

Crucial to Å Entelios's successful expansion is Hansen's ability to seamlessly integrate support for the Danish Energy Data Hub. This centralised platform collects, manages, and distributes energy-related data for all market participants. Hansen CIS will streamline crucial processes such as metering, billing, settlement, and reporting, ensuring Å Entelios's smooth entry and efficient operations within the Danish energy sector.

The joint project between Å Entelios and Hansen will focus on developing functionalities necessary to fully support Business Requirement Specification (BRS) processes for retail operations in the Danish market. By leveraging Hansen's proven solutions and deep expertise in energy market operations, Å Entelios is well-positioned to deliver enhanced services to its growing customer base in Denmark.

Åsne Taksrud, Chief Technology Officer at Å Entelios, commented: "Hansen has been a trusted partner, empowering us to grow our business effectively. This latest expansion into Denmark broadens our strong collaboration, spanning many years. We are delighted to have Hansen continue to partner with us as we grow our business in Denmark and beyond."

David Castree, President of Energy & Utilities Division at Hansen, commented: "We are proud of the trust that Å Entelios has shown by selecting the Hansen CIS solution to help them increase their market footprint in Denmark. This partnership reinforces Hansen's commitment to supporting energy retailers across Europe and enabling them to thrive in dynamic, data-driven markets."

For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com.

About Hansen

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global software and services provider for the energy, utilities, communications, and media industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.
For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

About Å Entelios

Å Entelios is one of the largest electricity companies in the Nordic region, and our mission is to assist public and private enterprises through the green transition. We are a part of Norway's leading power group, Å Energi, focusing on increasing renewable energy production and developing better energy services.
For more information, visit www.entelios.com/en

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-entelios-selects-hansen-cis-to-support-expansion-into-denmark-energy-market-302301130.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.