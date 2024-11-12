Douglass, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Legg Creek Farm, LLC, a leading online fruit tree and edible plant nursery, is proud to announce its 15th anniversary. Since it's start in the fall of 2009, Legg Creek Farm has grown into the top online fruit tree nursery in Texas. Legg Creek Farm has been committed to providing quality fruit trees, berry plants, grapevines, and other edible plants to customers across the United States.

Over the past decade and a half, Legg Creek Farm has strived to bring quality low-chill fruit, berry, grape, and native edible plants to customers, using the internet as a point of contact. Guided by a vision to help individuals and families grow their own fresh, healthy fruits and berries, Legg Creek Farm, LLC continues to seek new varieties of fruits and to expand their available native plants.

"I have so much gratitude for the thousands of customers who have worked with us over the past 15 years," said Trey Watson, Legg Creek Farm founder and fruit tree grower. "Our true motivation is helping people become more self-reliant. We want them to enjoy fresh fruit from their own trees for years to come."

"We just want to give back to our customers and community who have supported us so much over these last 15 years," Watson said.

Legg Creek Farm, LLC is a Texas-based fruit tree nursery, with a dynamic online presence. Specializing in fruit trees and other edible plants that are adapted to the southern United States, Legg Creek Farm has shipped around 100,000 fruit trees, berry plants, grapevines, and native plants to customers over its first 15 years.

