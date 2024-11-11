NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Vanguard® Company, a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for crop protection and nutrition, turf and ornamental management and commercial pest control, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights - versus Third Quarter 2023:

Net sales of $118.3 million ($130.7 million when excluding Dacthal product recall impact) v. $149.5 million;

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $1.8 million v. $11.4 million;

of $1.8 million v. $11.4 million; Maintaining full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $40 million to $50 million

EPS of $(0.92) v. ($0.01)

Decreased debt by $32.5 million from $211.3 million in the previous quarter

First nine months 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights - versus first nine months 2023:

Net sales of $381.7 million ($394.1 million when excluding Dacthal product recall impact) v. $407.2 million;

Adjusted EBITDA of $23.3 million v. $33.5 million;

EPS of $(1.28) v. $0.02

Other Highlights:

Raising expected full-year transformation related benefits to $20 million from $15 million

The Board is actively engaged in recruiting a CEO to build upon the transformation momentum

Timothy J. Donnelly, Acting CEO of American Vanguard, stated "We remain focused on transforming our Company into an efficient, reliable and profitable supplier to the Ag industry. We are pleased with the results that we are beginning to see from our business transformation. While we continue to manage through macroeconomic headwinds, we are seeing pockets of strength. For example, our non-crop business grew 17% as compared to the year ago period, and our green solutions portfolio grew 18% as compared to the year ago period. The growth in these areas was offset by pressure from generics, but the single biggest factor was a significant drop in Aztec sales year over year. Sales in 2023 were unusually high as a result of a previous supply shortage."

Mr. Donnelly continued, "As we transform the business, we are incurring one-time charges associated with positioning American Vanguard for longer-term growth. During the quarter we incurred a $8.1 million transformation charge. Additionally, during the quarter we recorded a $16.2 million charge associated with the collection and disposal of Dacthal. The Company benefitted from this profitable product for many years, and we are now taking the necessary steps to safely recall and dispose of it."

David T. Johnson, Vice President, CFO and Treasurer, stated "Despite the macro headwinds, the Company remains steadfast in its transformation roadmap, which presents a clear path towards achieving a 15% adjusted-EBITDA margin across the ag-cycle. We are pleased to have been able to pay down a material amount of debt during the quarter, decreasing our long-term debt to $179 million from $211 million at the end of the previous quarter. We expect to further improve our liquidity as we decrease our inventory in our seasonally strong 4th quarter. We remain optimistic that we can decrease inventory to 34% of sales by year end, down $25 million versus last year. We are pleased with the hard work of our employees in pursuing the business transformation projects. Furthermore, through their hard work we were able to reduce operating expenses, excluding transformation costs, for both the three month and nine month periods ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the prior year period."

Mark Bassett, a board member who is temporarily working with the Company's Office of the CEO commented, "Within our transformation, we are encouraged by the initial progress that we have made and see an opportunity for even greater benefits than we had originally calculated. We now expect to achieve $20 million in transformation related benefits instead of our previous estimate of $15 million."

Dr. Bassett concluded, "I want to reiterate our full year 2024 revenue (down 2% to flat, excluding the product recall charge) and adjusted EBITDA ($40 - $50 million) targets. I view this achievement as a testament to the resiliency of this Company, especially in the wake of the current market conditions. We are focused on returning American Vanguard to a position of consistent free cash flow generation, which in the near-term will be allocated towards further deleveraging, but over the medium to long-term we expect to be able to apply these cash flows to growth opportunities."

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. Over the past 20 years, through product and business acquisitions, the Company has expanded its operations into 21 countries and now has more than 1,000 product registrations in 56 nations worldwide. Its strategy rests on two growth initiatives - i) Core Business through innovation of conventional products and ii) Green Solutions with more than 120 biorational products - including fertilizers, microbials, nutritionals and non-conventional products. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes. To learn more about the Company, please reference www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release.

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) ASSETS September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Current assets: Cash $ 11,880 $ 11,416 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $8,661 and $7,107, respectively 146,145 182,613 Other 5,852 8,356 Total receivables, net 151,997 190,969 Inventories 246,037 219,551 Prepaid expenses 7,501 6,261 Income taxes receivable 7,690 3,824 Total current assets 425,105 432,021 Property, plant and equipment, net 73,494 74,560 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 21,448 22,417 Intangible assets, net of amortization 164,480 172,508 Goodwill 48,012 51,199 Deferred income tax assets 12,218 2,849 Other assets 14,701 11,994 Total assets $ 759,458 $ 767,548 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 73,557 $ 68,833 Customer prepayments 27,183 65,560 Accrued program costs 85,665 68,076 Accrued expenses and other payables 29,066 16,354 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,604 6,081 Income taxes payable 3,229 5,591 Total current liabilities 225,304 230,495 Long-term debt 178,749 138,900 Operating lease liabilities, long term 15,574 17,113 Deferred income tax liabilities 9,167 7,892 Other liabilities 2,756 3,138 Total liabilities 431,550 397,538 Commitments and contingent liabilities (Note 12) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.10 par value per share; authorized 400,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, $0.10 par value per share; authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 34,525,983 shares at September 30, 2024 and 34,676,787 shares at December 31, 2023 3,452 3,467 Additional paid-in capital 114,196 110,810 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,849 ) (5,963 ) Retained earnings 295,310 332,897 Less treasury stock at cost, 5,915,182 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (71,201 ) (71,201 ) Total stockholders' equity 327,908 370,010 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 759,458 $ 767,548

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 118,307 $ 149,516 $ 381,659 $ 407,191 Cost of sales (101,014 ) (106,432 ) (284,185 ) (282,662 ) Gross profit 17,293 43,084 97,474 124,529 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative (26,365 ) (29,813 ) (86,885 ) (85,954 ) Research, product development and regulatory (11,177 ) (9,080 ) (25,482 ) (27,363 ) Transformation (8,139 ) - (16,636 ) - Operating (loss) income (28,388 ) 4,191 (31,529 ) 11,212 Change in fair value of equity investment - (247 ) 513 (324 ) Interest expense, net (4,378 ) (3,384 ) (11,988 ) (8,282 ) (Loss) income before income tax benefit (expense) (32,766 ) 560 (43,004 ) 2,606 Income tax benefit (expense) 7,024 (885 ) 7,093 (2,066 ) Net (loss) income $ (25,742 ) $ (325 ) $ (35,911 ) $ 540 Net (loss) income per common share-basic $ (0.92 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (1.28 ) $ 0.02 Net (loss) income per common share-assuming dilution $ (0.92 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (1.28 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 28,009 27,919 28,015 28,236 Weighted average shares outstanding-assuming dilution 28,009 27,919 28,015 28,656

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF SALES (In thousands), (Unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, 2024 2023 Change % Change Net sales: U.S. crop $ 35,533 $ 67,749 $ (32,216 ) -48 % U.S. non-crop 22,454 19,250 3,204 17 % U.S. total 57,987 86,999 (29,012 ) -33 % International 60,320 62,517 (2,197 ) -4 % Total net sales $ 118,307 $ 149,516 $ (31,209 ) -21 % Total cost of sales $ (101,014 ) $ (106,432 ) $ 5,418 -5 % Total gross profit $ 17,293 $ 43,084 $ (25,791 ) -60 % Gross margin 15 % 29 % Impact of Dacthal Recall 2024 2023 Change Net sales: U.S. crop $ (11,783 ) $ - $ (11,783 ) U.S. non-crop - - - Total U.S. (11,783 ) - (11,783 ) International (620 ) - (620 ) Total net sales $ (12,403 ) $ - $ (12,403 ) Total cost of sales (3,788 ) - (3,788 ) Total gross profit $ (16,191 ) $ - $ (16,191 ) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 Change % Change Net sales: U.S. crop $ 155,075 $ 185,823 $ (30,748 ) -17 % U.S. non-crop 59,241 50,041 9,200 18 % U.S. total 214,316 235,864 (21,548 ) -9 % International 167,343 171,327 (3,984 ) -2 % Total net sales $ 381,659 $ 407,191 $ (25,532 ) -6 % Total cost of sales $ (284,185 ) $ (282,662 ) $ (1,523 ) 1 % Total gross profit $ 97,474 $ 124,529 $ (27,055 ) -22 % 26 % 31 % Impact of Dacthal Recall 2024 2023 Change Net sales: U.S. crop $ (11,783 ) $ - $ (11,783 ) U.S. non-crop - - - Total U.S. (11,783 ) - (11,783 ) International (620 ) - (620 ) Total net sales $ (12,403 ) $ - $ (12,403 ) Total cost of sales (3,788 ) - (3,788 ) Total gross profit $ (16,191 ) $ - $ (16,191 )

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (35,911 ) $ 540 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 6,655 6,396 Amortization of intangibles assets 9,947 10,009 Amortization of other long-term assets 199 1,445 Amortization of deferred loan fees 342 174 Provision for bad debts 1,278 952 Stock-based compensation 3,887 4,257 Change in deferred income taxes (9,110 ) (977 ) Changes in liabilities for uncertain tax positions or unrecognized tax benefits 106 467 Change in equity investment fair value (513 ) 324 Other 110 7 Foreign currency transaction losses 121 199 Changes in assets and liabilities associated with operations: Decrease (increase) in net receivables 33,475 (29,055 ) Increase in inventories (29,429 ) (58,163 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (4,107 ) (633 ) Change in income tax receivable/payable, net (6,216 ) (4,046 ) Increase (decrease) in net operating lease liability (48 ) 227 Increase in accounts payable 6,141 1,240 Decrease in customer prepayments (38,375 ) (104,590 ) Increase in accrued program costs 17,721 29,779 Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses 13,878 (4,406 ) Net cash used in operating activities (29,849 ) (145,854 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (6,106 ) (8,589 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 66 200 Intangible assets (341 ) (759 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,381 ) (9,148 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments under line of credit agreement (168,188 ) (62,800 ) Borrowings under line of credit agreement 208,037 228,500 Receipt from the issuance of common stock under ESPP 901 980 Net receipt from the exercise of stock options - 46 Net payment for tax withholding on stock-based compensation awards (1,416 ) (1,957 ) Repurchase of common stock - (15,539 ) Payment of cash dividends (2,510 ) (2,550 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 36,824 146,680 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 594 (8,322 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (130 ) (477 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11,416 20,328 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 11,880 $ 11,529

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (25,742 ) $ (325 ) $ (35,911 ) $ 540 Income tax (benefit) expense (7,024 ) 885 (7,093 ) 2,066 Interest expense, net 4,378 3,384 11,988 8,282 Depreciation and amortization 5,703 5,704 16,801 17,850 Stock-based compensation 1,135 1,716 3,887 4,257 Transformation costs & legal reserves 7,159 - 17,402 - Dacthal returns 16,191 - 16,191 - Proxy contest activities - - - 541 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 1,800 $ 11,364 $ 23,265 $ 33,536

1 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measure so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from adjusted EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define adjusted EBITDA differently.

