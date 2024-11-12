UP Fintech Holding Limited: UP Fintech: Revenue Hits Record US$101M; Profit at Three-year Peak; Client Assets Doubled YoY to US$40.8 Billion

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) ("UP Fintech" or the "Company"), announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. UP Fintech reported record revenue of US$101.1 million in the third quarter, representing a 15.6% increase quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and a 44.1% increase year-over-year (YoY). Non-GAAP net income attributable to UP Fintech shareholders was US$20.1 million, up 286.5% QoQ and 25.6% YoY. The Company added 60,000 new accounts in Q3, bringing its total global account number to 2.37 million, a 10.2% YoY increase. New funded accounts increased by 50,500, driving total funded accounts to 1,032,800, a 19.3% YoY increase. Trading volume remained robust, with total trading volume increasing 103.1% YoY to US$163 billion. Strong net deposits propelled client assets to US$40.8 billion, a 6.7% QoQ and 115.9% YoY increase, reaching a record high.

UP Fintech's founder and CEO, Wu Tianhua, stated, "In Q3, enhanced product experience drove significant business growth for the company, with revenue surpassing US$100 million - a record high - and profit reaching a three-year peak. Total client assets doubled YoY to US$40.8 billion, and the company has already achieved its annual guidance of acquiring 150,000 newly funded accounts by now. Global trading activity remained strong, with trading volume doubling YoY."

"Tiger Brokers continued to improve client investment experiences by launching virtual trade-sharing accounts, allowing users to track the trades of prominent figures like Warren Buffett and Nancy Pelosi. In Hong Kong, Tiger introduced monthly options for Hong Kong stocks in September, boosting weekly trader engagement and order volumes. Recently, we launched weekly stock options for Hong Kong stocks, becoming one of the first brokers to offer cycle options trading in the region, enhancing trading convenience and options for local investors."

SG: Achieved record-high quarterly trading volume and commission income

HK: Client assets grew 30% QoQ

In Singapore, Tiger Brokers saw significant growth in Q3, with several key metrics hitting an all-time high. Both total trading volume and commission income reached record levels, soaring 253% and 72% YoY, respectively. Net asset inflows climbed 134% YoY. Stock trading remained strong, with US and Singapore stock trading volumes reaching record highs, up 87% and 73% YoY. US options trading also performed exceptionally well, setting new records for the number of orders, trading volume, and commission income, with increases of 108%, 187%, and 59% YoY, respectively. Futures trading also saw record trading volume and commission income, jumping 357% and 110% YoY. In addition, the Cash Boost trading account, which was linked to the Central Depository (CDP) account in August, attracted a broader investor base, driving a 43% increase in trading orders and a 53% increase in gross commission QoQ. In September, the Tiger BOSS Debit Card and Tiger Vault were integrated for T+0 automated subscriptions and redemptions, streamlining clients' daily spending, wealth management, and stock trading.

Hong Kong continued to attract high-quality clients in Q3, with client assets growing by over 30% QoQ. In Q3, Hong Kong launched stock options and short-selling to provide local investors with more comprehensive investment options. Following the introduction of monthly stock options in late September, weekly trading activity and order volume rose significantly, reflecting growing demand. Recently, Tiger also introduced weekly Hong Kong stock options, becoming one of the first brokers to support cycle options trading in the region. Since expanding virtual asset trading to retail investors on July 1, Tiger Brokers has seen a surge in the number of investors and orders. This quarter saw Hong Kong users' crypto trading orders and volume jump 1,673% and 1,293% QoQ. Tiger Vault also remained popular, with USD money market fund orders and volume up 99% and 106%, and US Treasury bond orders and volume rising 119% and 160% QoQ.

In the U.S., TradeUP demonstrated robust growth momentum in Q3. User downloads grew by 122% compared to Q2, with account openings up by 88% QoQ, reflecting strong platform appeal and market reach. U.S. client trading volume in U.S. stocks grew 179% QoQ, while options trading increased by 89%. Q3 also marked progress in self-clearing for U.S. stocks and options, enhancing trade execution, stock lending, and settlement. Stock clearing volume rose 93% YoY and options clearing volume by 185%. Night trading delivered standout performance, with after-hours U.S. stock trading volume via Tiger's self-clearing up by 240% QoQ. Additionally, leveraging diversified stock lending services, TradeUP's stock lending and margin financing volume grew 114% YoY and 52% QoQ. As of Q3, TradeUP led six IPOs of Asia-Pacific companies, securing the top industry rank.

In Australia, Tiger Brokers continued to build trust with local clients, achieving a 104% YoY increase in newly funded accounts. Net asset inflows grew 207% YoY and 82% QoQ. Gross commission income rose 122% YoY. In August, Tiger Trade received the Finder 2024 "Best Mobile App" award in Australia, earning significant industry recognition. In New Zealand, Q3 saw strong trading activity on Tiger's platform, attracting a large number of high-quality clients, with total deposits increasing 128% YoY, and trading volume surging 249% YoY. US stocks and options trading continued to perform well, with the number of orders growing 114% and 124% YoY respectively in Q3.

New subscriptions to Trade Feed grew 85% QoQ

Tiger Vault's users doubled YoY

In Q3, commission income rose 20.9% QoQ to US$41.2 million, while interest-related income grew 22% YoY to US$50.8 million. Tiger Brokers continues to enhance its one-stop global investing experience. Product enhancements include enriched options functions with the addition of implied volatility and options volatility analysis*, catering to professional users and helping them select appropriate options strategies. A new "Yield Hunting" product list on Tiger's wealth homepage provides rich historical backtesting performance and fundamental information, empowering high-net-worth individuals to optimize investment decisions and maximize returns. Key metrics such as backtested PoP(Probability of Profit) and are assignment probability have been added to the FCN notes details page. A new watchlist assistant feature* provides timely alerts on stock movements for holdings, helping investors avoid missing crucial investment opportunities. The Trade Feed feature continues to upgrade, with the significant addition of Guru Tracker* in Q3, allowing users to track the trades of prominent figures like Warren Buffett and Nancy Pelosi. Trade Feed is now supported in Australia, helping novice investors stay informed on the latest trading activity. The number of new Trade Feed feature subscriptions grew significantly, up 85% QoQ.

On the wealth management side, spurred by the Federal Reserve's rate cuts, assets under management (AUM) and users grew 101% and 92% YoY in Q3. Tiger Vault continued to gain traction, with AUM and users increasing 99% and 106% YoY. Tiger Wealth's expanded product range is driving deeper client engagement across asset classes. The AUM of US Treasury bonds held by wealth clients grew 64% QoQ. Gross merchandise value (GMV) for structured notes traded by high-net-worth clients saw a growth rate of over 112% QoQ. To help clients navigate market volatility, Tiger Wealth launched thematic content and a series of livestreams on topics such as the "US Election" and "Trading Amidst Rate Cuts" in Q3, featuring expert insights and providing timely, in-depth market analysis. Tiger Wealth's newly launched Hong Kong immigration through investment services and flexible US Treasury Discretionary Portfolio Management (DPM) services also proved popular with high net worth clients in Q3.

Since its launch, the TradingFront asset management platform (TAMP) has focused on providing flexible account structures, convenient online account opening, and multi-market, multi-asset trading services, steadily building a strong reputation among trading-oriented institutional clients. In Q3, TradingFront platform AUM grew 16% QoQ, and the number of regular investing accounts increased 20% QoQ. At the Singapore Financial Advisers Association (AFA) annual conference in August, Tiger highlighted how TradingFront empowers financial advisors to leverage fintech and AI, keeping pace with industry changes and continuously enhancing their service efficiency and capabilities.

Among the top three HK IPO underwriters

Employee stock option management SaaS platform net profit jumped over 2.7 times QoQ

In Q3, UP Fintech's other revenues, encompassing services such as investment banking and Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), reached US$9.1 million. Tiger Brokers continued to demonstrate its strong capabilities and expertise in US stock underwriting. In the reporting period, Tiger served as the lead underwriter for three US IPOs, acting as the sole lead underwriter for both NIP Group and XCharge. Leveraging its superior trade execution capabilities, Tiger also facilitated three share repurchase agreements for US-listed companies in Q3. Furthermore, Tiger underwrote nine Hong Kong IPOs in the reporting period, including those of Metasurface Technologies, Zhonggan Communication, Xi'an Kingfar Property, and Fangzhou Jianke, ranking among the top three on the Hong Kong IPO underwriting league table for Q3.

The Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) front, or UponeShare, added 18 new enterprise clients to reach 597 total clients served. Client retention improved significantly, with repeat orders exceeding new orders and growing 33.3% QoQ. Meanwhile, the Company continued to expand into new business models, signing its first software product order during the quarter. Following its milestone of achieving profitability in Q2, the employee stock option management SaaS platform maintained its positive momentum in Q3, with net profit surging by over 270% QoQ and on track for full-year profitability.

Regarding Tiger Enterprise Account, the Company added 13 new clients this quarter, including ChaPanda, Shansong, and YXT.com, bringing the total number of enterprise clients to 455. During the quarter, the Company facilitated Tuya Inc.'s Q2 earnings call, promoting effective communication with the market. "Tiger Online Show", a high-profile, in-depth interview series, partnered with Kingsoft Cloud executives in September to provide investors with insights and guidance on investment decisions in the cloud services sector. Additionally, the Tiger Enterprise Account has successfully organized an investor relations event for Eastbuy, delving into the business development of livestream e-commerce and exploring new industry trends.

*Available in certain markets

SOURCE UP Fintech Holding Limited