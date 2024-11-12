Regulatory News:

La Française des Jeux (FDJ), one of Europe's leading betting and gaming operators, will meet investors over the next days with a view to launching its first bond issue, subject to market conditions.

FDJ recall that, on 7 November, Moody's assigned the Group a long-term credit rating of Baa1 stable outlook.

With a total value of €1.5 billion, in 3 tranches with maturity of 6, 9 and 12 years, the bond issue would be used to refinance most of the €2 billion bridging loan, drawn on 7 October to finance the acquisition of Kindred shares for nearly €2.5 billion. The bonds will be listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris.

Furthermore, FDJ is finalising a €400 million syndicated loan with top-tier French and international banks, which will be repaid over 5 years. This financing is also intended to repay the bridging loan which will be settled with Group's cash.

FDJ Group is one of Europe's leading betting and gaming operators, with a vast portfolio of iconic brands and a reputation for technological excellence. With almost 6,000 employees and a presence in around 15 regulated markets in Europe, the Group offers a diversified, responsible range of games, both under exclusive rights and open to competition: lottery games in France and Ireland, via an extensive point-of-sale network and online; sports betting at points of sale in France; and online games open to competition (sports and horse-race betting, poker and online casino games, in markets where these activities are authorised). The FDJ Group has placed responsibility at the heart of its strategy and promotes recreational betting. FDJ Group is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A FDJ.PA) and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro indices.

