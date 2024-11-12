Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
WKN: A403WR | ISIN: NO0013186460 | Ticker-Symbol: B7X
Stuttgart
12.11.24
10:53 Uhr
0,058 Euro
+0,003
+4,86 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.11.2024 07:06 Uhr
Ensurge Micropower ASA - 3Q 2024

Highlights

Significantly improved stacking yield.

Currently building 5-, 11- and 28-layer batteries on10 µm substrate.

Manufacturing volume doubled in Q3 2024, enablingmuch faster learning cycles, and thus the abilityto resolve defect issues at a much faster pace. Weexpect to double manufacturing volume again inQ4 2024.

On schedule to implement 24/7 production inQ1 2025 to further ramp up production.

Testing multiple materials for final encapsulation andclose to selecting the optimal solution.

Pulse rate and charging time have improvedsignificantly compared to original targetspecifications.

Cooperating closely with our strategic partners/customers to prepare them for testing our samplebatteries as soon as they are shipped.

Exploring new form factors and materials to furtherimprove performance in our next generation ofbatteries, opening up new target applications.

Undertaking a collaboration project with a USFortune 500 company for next-generation batteries.

Attracted strong talent in the San Jose area to buildthe organization to be ready for further expansion.

About Ensurge Micropower: Ensurge is Energizing Innovation with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

For more information, please contact: Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer E-mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
