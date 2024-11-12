First North Denmark: Hydract A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Hydract A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark because of the company's request for removal as informed by the company on 28 October 2024. The last day of trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is 7 February 2025. ISIN: DK0061531944 --------------------------- Name: Hydract --------------------------- CBR No.: 31873037 --------------------------- ICB: 5020 --------------------------- Short name: HYDRCT --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 220495 --------------------------- ________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33