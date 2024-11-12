Anzeige
12.11.2024
The Organizing Committee of the 2024 World Internet of Things Expo: 2024 WIoT Expo: IoT Professionals Feel Like They're on a "Homing"

WUXI, China, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 11, 2024, the opening ceremony of the World Internet of Things Expo was held in Wuxi, an eastern city in China. The event features an opening ceremony, exhibitions, and five specialized forums, running until the 13th.

The 2024 World Internet of Things Expo

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The Product and Application Exhibition is divided into two sections, focusing on the key development areas of "Sensor + Vehicle Internet of Things (V2X) + Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)." It provides the public with a comprehensive showcase of the latest technologies and innovations in the IoT and related fields.

The Fraunhofer IIS in Germany attended the expo for the first time. Their MIOTY technology, suitable for large-scale industrial and commercial IoT deployments, won the Gold Award for New IoT Technologies, Applications, and Models this year.

Ferdinand Kemeth, head of the Fraunhofer IIS, said he hopes to connect with more manufacturing partners for IoT hardware at the WIoT Expo.

The selection of new technologies, applications, and models in IoT is a hallmark event of the World Internet of Things Expo, with a wide global call for entries each year. This year, a total of 30 winning projects were selected.

In 2009, Wuxi was approved to establish a National Sensor Network Innovation Demonstration Zone. Over 15 years, a massive IoT industrial chain with a scale exceeding 450 billion yuan has formed in Wuxi. Since 2016, the China International IoT (Sensor Network) Expo was elevated to the World Internet of Things Expo and has gradually become the largest and highest-profile national-level expo in China's IoT sector.

"China's IoT industry started in Wuxi, and as a professional in the IoT field, coming to Wuxi feels like a kind of Homing," said Xiao Shanpeng, Director of the IoT Technology and Applications Research Institute at China Mobile Research Institute, at the event.

Source: The Organizing Committee of the 2024 World Internet of Things Expo


