Dienstag, 12.11.2024
12.11.2024 10:14 Uhr
WirelessCar Establishes Japan Branch: Strengthening Partnerships with Japanese OEMs to Accelerate Global Automotive Digitalization

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WirelessCar, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced that it has opened an office in Japan. This new branch has been established to support the digital transformation of the Japanese automotive industry, further enhancing our collaboration with Japan's automotive OEMs.

Supporting Japanese OEMs in Overcoming Digital Transformation Challenges

Japanese automotive manufacturers today face numerous challenges, including the shift to electric vehicles (EVs) and increasing competition in emerging markets. With a decade of collaboration with a leading Japanese OEM, WirelessCar's new Japan branch aims to deepen existing partnerships and build new ones, helping Japanese OEMs remain leaders in global connected vehicle services.

25 Years Innovating Connected Vehicle Services

Since its founding in 1999, WirelessCar has been at the forefront of automotive innovation. WirelessCar's journey began by helping Volvo develop its first telematics services, including Volvo On Call, setting the stage for future collaborations. Today, WirelessCar develops and operates connected vehicle services and cloud-based API products, enabling safer, smarter, and more sustainable mobility. The company works with global automakers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz, connecting over 14 million vehicles and providing digital services in over 105 markets worldwide.

"With 25 years of experience working alongside OEMs, WirelessCar's strength lies in its deep, long-term collaborations," says Niklas Florén, CEO of WirelessCar. "With our new branch in Japan, we are equipped to better understand and address the unique needs of Japanese OEMs, strengthening our global competitiveness through close, responsive relationships built on trust, reliability and the highest quality."

Media Contact:
Hanna Belleus
Head of Marketing, Communications and Brand
WirelessCar
+46 428 88 84 66
hanna.belleus@wirelesscar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/wirelesscar/r/wirelesscar-establishes-japan-branch--strengthening-partnerships-with-japanese-oems-to-accelerate-gl,c4064656

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/wirelesscar/i/wirelesscar-japan-opening-ceremony,c3350741

WirelessCar Japan Opening Ceremony

https://news.cision.com/wirelesscar/i/ceo-niklas-floren-japan-opening-ceremony,c3350742

CEO Niklas Floren Japan Opening Ceremony

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wirelesscar-establishes-japan-branch-strengthening-partnerships-with-japanese-oems-to-accelerate-global-automotive-digitalization-302302344.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
