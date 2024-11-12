DJ Executive search firm Chaberton Partners invests in Ganci Partners to create market leader in Switzerland

Lemongrass Communications AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Investment Executive search firm Chaberton Partners invests in Ganci Partners to create market leader in Switzerland 2024-11-12 / 10:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Executive search firm Chaberton Partners invests in Ganci Partners to create market leader in Switzerland Highlights . Chaberton Partners invests a majority stake in Ganci Partners . The strategic move creates one of the top 3 executive search firms in Switzerland . The deal fosters the undisputable #1 executive search firm in French-speaking Switzerland . The combined firm doubles its size in executive search in Europe . The portfolio includes leading executive assessment centre Novelia . Company plans to accelerate growth in core European markets. Lugano/Lausanne, 12 November 2024 - Chaberton Partners, one of Europe's leading executive search firms and rooted in Switzerland, today announced that it has invested a majority stake in Ganci Partners, a leading board, executive search and assessment firm based in Lausanne, Bern and Geneva. This strategic combination will create one of the top 3 executive search player in Switzerland and strengthen its market leadership in the French-speaking part of the country. The combined business will operate from 12 cities across Europe - in Italy, France, Switzerland and Austria. Chaberton Partners with Ganci Partners together will create one of the top 3 executive search firms in Switzerland and strengthen its market leadership in the French-speaking part of the country. Ganci Partners brings its well-established leadership in board and executive search across Switzerland, with 18 consultants in 3 offices, and its own assessment centre Novelia, with 5 consultants. Chaberton Partners, a firm 100% owned by its partners and directors, brings a strong growth trajectory in the businesses of board advisory, executive and management search in 4 core European markets (Italy, Switzerland, France and Austria). Vincenzo Ganci, Founder, who will continue to serve as Co-CEO of Ganci Partners with Claire Brizzi, commented: "Christian Vasino and I share a vision to build the leading executive search firm in Switzerland and beyond. The combination of our firms creates unprecedented opportunities for our clients, candidates and consultants. The complementary strengths of Ganci Partners and Chaberton Partners put us in a unique position to help organisations identify and assess exceptional leadership talent throughout Switzerland and neighboring countries at the board, executive and also at management level". "This move represents the next transformative step in our growth journey. I am delighted to welcome Vincenzo Ganci, Claire Brizzi and the whole team to Chaberton Partners and believe that together we can take the combined company to the next level," said Christian Vasino, founder and CEO of Chaberton Partners. "By joining forces with Ganci Partners, we will achieve a leading market position in executive search in Switzerland and create a platform that will allow us to accelerate our international expansion with a priority focus on France and entering Germany. Our combined expertise and shared values will strengthen the service we provide to our clients and candidates in an ever-changing business landscape". Vincenzo Ganci will join the leadership team of Chaberton Partners. The resulting platform will significantly increase its board advisory and executive search market reach, with plans to expand further into German-speaking Switzerland and neighboring countries, particularly France and Germany. It will leverage its expanded footprint to serve a broader client base across 12 cities and provide enhanced career opportunities for its growing team of partners and consultants. The transaction is effective immediately, with both companies maintaining their current operations and brand for the time being, while working to integrate their systems, processes and assessment capabilities to better serve their clients and candidates. Details of the transaction are not being disclosed. Vincenzo Ganci will join the leadership team at Chaberton Partners. About Chaberton Partners Chaberton Partners is a leading European executive search and board advisory firm, established in Lugano in 2017, committed to help organisations secure the leadership they need to excel in an ever-evolving global marketplace. In a few years the firm has recorded significant growth in Europe opening in 10 cities (Lugano, Geneva, Zurich, Milan, Rome, Padua, Paris and Vienna) and has ambitious plans for further expansion. Chaberton Partners combines the sophistication of an international firm with the personalized approach of the boutique, and it is fully owned by its partners. Chaberton Partners specialises in advising in sectors such as consumer goods, financial and professional services, life science, industrial and technology. Its team of partners and consultants combines deep industry insight with a commitment to excellence, providing clients with strategic talent acquisition, leadership consulting and organisational development services. About Ganci Partners Ganci Partners is a boutique executive search firm, active across Switzerland since 2012, that specialises in identifying and placing high-impact executive leaders across a range of industries. With a deep commitment to understanding the unique needs of each client, Ganci Partners provides tailored board, executive search, executive assessment and strategic talent advisory solutions to ensure organisations find the right leaders to drive durable growth and innovation. Leveraging extensive industry expertise and a rigorous approach to candidate assessment, Ganci Partners provides a personalised, qualitative, results-driven service that drives long-term success for both clients and candidates. Ganci Partners comprises 18 consultants and 5 executive assessors in Novelia across three offices in Switzerland (Bern, Geneva and Lausanne). Media Contact: Micol Scabbia, Group CMO, Chaberton Partners +39 348 8873460 | micol.scabbia@chabertonpartners.com

