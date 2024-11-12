Amid a backdrop of massive installations and evolving metrics, IEA-PVPS 2024 "Trends Report" encapsulates significant shifts in photovoltaic deployment across the globe, reflecting PV's evolving role in energy systems and underscoring its capacity to meet global demands. The association explores the trends identified in the report, noting the milestones, regional dynamics, and the implications of increased PV penetration in energy grids worldwide. The global PV industry has massively grown in 2023, with unprecedented installation volumes reported throughout the year and even more projected for ...

