Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.11.2024 10:36 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: Xishan District of E. China's Wuxi City holds investment promotion event

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An investment promotion event was held on November 8 in Xishan District of Wuxi City, east China's Jiangsu Province, in an attempt to showcase the great development potential of the district to draw in more investment.

Photo shows the project signing ceremony at an investment promotion event held in Xishan District of Wuxi City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 8, 2024.

During the event, the fifth batch of Xishan District's global investment partners were officially awarded, a number of characteristic industrial parks were unveiled, and about 111 projects with a combined investment of over 60 billion yuan were signed.

Ma Liang, deputy mayor of Wuxi, said that Xishan, as the eastern gate of Wuxi, has unswervingly followed the industrial development path of "industrial clusters + characteristic professional parks" in recent years, and become a paradise and highland for entrepreneurs to start businesses, for scientists to conduct research, and for investors to increase investment.

It is learned that the projects inked include 14 major industrial projects, seven key foreign investment projects, 12 major scientific and technological innovation projects, etc.

This year's event marked the highest number of signed projects and the largest amount of total investment in the past three years.

Fang Li, Party chief of Xishan, noted that 111 major projects signed at the event cover a number of fields such as emerging industries, future industries, scientific and technological innovation, etc., and involve various tracks such as integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, biomedicine, and low-altitude economy, showcasing the district's significant progress in accelerating the construction of major projects to promote high-quality development, and also strongly reflecting the confidence of scientists, entrepreneurs, and investors in Xishan.

In the future, Xishan will stand on the side of enterprises to provide "order-based" services in a bid to create best conditions for them to invest in the district, according to Fang.

Besides, the 2024 Wuxi Xishan investment promotion video called Better with Xishan was also officially released at the event.

Since September this year, Xishan has kicked off a series of investment promotion activities amid its efforts to build itself into a strong modern industrial district with international influence.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343068.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555083/ff90cb6e64424dc2828ccb2eb15585f2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-xishan-district-of-e-chinas-wuxi-city-holds-investment-promotion-event-302302353.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.