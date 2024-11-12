Isofol Medical AB: Isofol Medical AB (publ) publishes interim report, January-September 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, November 12, 2024 - Isofol Medical AB (publ), (Nasdaq Stockholm: ISOFOL), announced today that the company's interim report for January-September 2024 is now available, in Swedish, on the company's website, www.isofolmedical.com.

The information in the press release is intended for investors.

Third quarter, July-September 2024

Net revenue amounted to kSEK 0 (0) and other revenue to kSEK 0 (0)

The result for the period amounted to kSEK -10,859 (-6,245)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.07 (-0.04)

Cash and cash equivalents on September 30 amounted to kSEK 104,020 (144,176)

January-September 2024

Net revenue amounted to kSEK 0 (721) and other revenue to kSEK 0 (0)

The result for the period amounted to kSEK -30,387 (-28,188)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.19 (-0.17)

Significant events during the third quarter 2024

On July 5, announced that an external committee of experts has performed a post hoc per protocol analysis of the clinical Phase III AGENT study that shows new results in favor of arfolitixorin.

On July 16, announced results of two further preclinical studies conducted by Oncosyne AS in collaboration with Akershus University Hospital in Oslo; and at the Surgical Oncology Laboratory (SOL) at Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, respectively. Both studies show that increased doses of arfolitixorin in combination with 5-FU lead to significantly higher efficacy and thus support the dose-response relationship of arfolitixorin.

On July 30, announced that Margareta Hagman had been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and would assume the position on August 13.

On September 17, announced the positive outcome of a preliminary patentability report on a new international product patent application for arfolitixorin, submitted under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT).

Significant events after the event of the period

No significant events occurred after the end of the period.

CEO's comment:

" With a solid evidence platform and supported by strong partnerships, we put the final pieces of the puzzle into place during the third quarter for the design of the clinical study that will evaluate our drug candidate arfolitixorin as a new potential component in the treatment of colorectal cancer. Few drug candidates in the clinical development phase that we are in have as broad a scientific base as arfolitixorin - and all new data, from preclinical studies to analyses of the previous phase III study AGENT, indicate that the new study design offers greater possibilities for arfolitixorin to demonstrate its full potential," says CEO Petter Segelman Lindqvist.

For more information, please contact

Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Petter Segelman Lindqvist, CEO

E-mail: petter.s.lindqvist@isofolmedical.com

Phone: +46 (0)739 60 12 56

Margareta Hagman, CFO

E-mail: margareta.hagman@isofolmedical.com

Phone: +46 (0)738 73 34 18

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET, on November 12, 2024.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) aims to raise the quality of life and increase the survival rate for patients with severe forms of cancer. The company's drug candidate arfolitixorin is being developed with the purpose of increasing the efficacy of standard first-line treatment for several forms of solid tumors, including colorectal cancer. The next step in the clinical development program is currently being prepared based on a new dosage regimen that is expected to optimize arfolitixorin's efficacy. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.isofolmedical.com