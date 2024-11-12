Pan American Silver (PAAS) reported Q324 results that saw a 20% quarter-on-quarter increase in silver production on the back of normalising operating performance at La Colorada. Thanks to the good cost control, mine operating earnings jumped 50% q-o-q while EBITDA increased 32% to US$280m. Strong cash flow generation led to almost doubling in free cash flow to a record US$151m. With a slight adjustment to initial terms, the La Arena transaction is now expected to close by end 2024. We are looking to revise our estimates and valuation shortly; given the persistent strength in the gold price the risks to our forecasts are on the upside.

