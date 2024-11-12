CHN Energy has connected the 3 GW Mengxi Lanhai solar facility to the grid after 14 months of construction. The project in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, required a total investment of approximately CNY 12 billion ($1. 6 billion). China's CHN Energy has energized the 3 GW Mengxi Lanhai Solar Plant, the largest single-site solar power project in China and the second largest in the world. The project in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, is a key part of China's "West-to-East Power Transmission" initiative and is expected to generate 5. 7 TWh per year, powering about 2 million households. CHN Energy connected the ...

