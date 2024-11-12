Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Scorpio Gold Corporation (TSXV: SGN) (OTCQB: SRCRF) (FSE: RY9) ("Scorpio Gold", "Scorpio", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Dubai conference taking place on November 19-20, 2024 and will also be embarking on a European roadshow starting in Zurich, Switzerland

on November 12, 2024 and Paris, France on November 14, 2024. Scorpio looks forward to working with Amvest Capital in Zurich and Atlantic One Financial in Paris for their expertise in providing valuable connections with European investors.

CEO, Zayn Kalyan, and Vice President of Exploration, Harrison Pokrandt, will be discussing the current Manhattan drill campaign located in the Walker Lane Trend in Nevada, including a summary of Scorpio's Phase 1 drill results (with Phase 2 results out soon), and a review of the near-term catalysts, namely the upcoming NI-43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate at Manhattan targeted for Q1 2025.

We welcome the opportunity for investors to email ir@scorpiogold.com to request a meeting with management and review our updated corporate presentation here.

About 121 Mining Investment Dubai

121 Mining Investment Dubai connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining and energy company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings. The event is built around two-days of 1-2-1 meetings matching projects to investment capital, alongside a conference programme packed with market intelligence and investment ideas. Dubai's vast capital wealth is being redirected to the metals of the future, looking across the battery and critical metals as well as the precious metals that maintain economic stability and help to preserve cultural traditions. Dubai, and the rest of the Super Region, hosts mature investors who are ready to deploy investment into the industries of the future.

About Amvest Capital

Amvest Capital is a New York-based specialist investment management and corporate finance firm dedicated to the Natural Resources Sector. Established in 2017, the firm is a 100% employee-owned, minority-controlled, diverse holding company. Amvest Capital founders Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza and Stuart Macliver have dedicated their careers to a concentration on the Metals & Mining Industry.

About Atlantic One Financial

We believe there is a better way to access European capital markets. Our bilingual team includes former in-house financial communications and IR firm professionals with extensive networks, an innate understanding of what makes a compelling investment pitch and have over a decade of experience advising large wealth management players in Toronto, New York and Paris (Franklin Templeton, WisdomTree Investments, IA Financial, Canaccord Genuity, Richardson Wealth, Timbercreek Capital, and Dundee).In Europe, we have built relationships with major investment funds and many of the large European banks and Family Office CEOs.

About Scorpio Gold Corp.

Scorpio Gold holds a 100% interest in two past producing mines, the Manhattan Mine and the Mineral Ridge Mine, both located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada, USA. Scorpio Gold's Manhattan District comprises the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge Project, with a 400 ton per day gravity mill. Adjacent to Goldwedge is the ~4,780-hectare Manhattan Project, centered on two past-producing pits, acquired from Kinross in 2021. The consolidated Manhattan District presents an exciting late-stage exploration opportunity, with over 100,000+ meters of historical drilling, with significant resource potential, alongside valuable permitting. Scorpio Gold also holds a 100% interest in the Mineral Ridge gold project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Scorpio Gold produced over 222,440 oz of gold at Mineral Ridge between 2010 and 2020. With a proven and probable resource, valuable permits, water rights, infrastructure, and the recently acquired adjacent North Star exploration target, Mineral Ridge has significant near-term development potential.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION

Zayn Kalyan, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: (604)-252-2672

Email: zayn@scorpiogold.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company relies on litigation protection for forward-looking statements. This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's ability to continue creating shareholder value and build on the success of historical work at the Manhattan Mine; the Company's commitment to organic growth across its portfolio of assets, with a core focus on exploration at Manhattan and development and rerate opportunities at Mineral Ridge; the Company's ability to deliver accretive and meaningful shareholder value in coming months; the Company's plan to strength its management team; the Company's plans for exploration at the North Star target; the Company's focus for 2024 and the 2024 Program, including the scope and timing thereof; the Company's plan to update the resource estimate on the Manhattan Mine; potential updates to the 2018 feasibility study on the Mineral Ridge project; the effect of the amalgamation with Altus Gold; the potential to increase the resource at Mineral Ridge and leverage its established infrastructure and permitting; the Company's upcoming participation at marketing conferences; and the engagement of Matrix and the expected services to be derived from such engagement. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements, including those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR+. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

