Selected to support scaling and commercialization strategy for extracellular vesicle-based disease surveillance and diagnostics

Consortium funded by Horizon Europe, the largest European research and innovation program

Mursla Bio, a leader in Extracellular Vesicle (EV) science on a mission to significantly improve cancer outcomes for at-risk patients through the power of dynamic biopsy technology, announced it has been invited to join EVEREST, a leading European consortium. The consortium's objective is to advance EV research, innovation and clinical translation for the benefit of patients. Mursla Bio's selection demonstrates the Company's leadership in the field, particularly in developing EV-based disease surveillance and diagnostic tests.

This consortium comprises 22 institutions, academic and non-academic and over 80 Marie Curie Scientific fellows across 11 European countries and will promote the exchange of expertise to advance EV science and its clinical applications in disease management. Mursla Bio will provide oversight on the work package 'scaling and commercialization' of EV products, especially for clinical diagnostics. Additionally, Mursla Bio will host researchers from institutions across Europe and send staff members on secondments to other partners.

Mursla Bio's dynamic biopsy technology combines the accuracy and disease sub-typing capabilities of tissue biopsies with the ease of liquid biopsy sample collection, providing a non-invasive intervention with comprehensive biological insights. This is made possible by advanced EV science and an innovative extracellular omics approach, supported by Mursla Bio's technologies. These technologies include organ-specific EV isolation from biofluids for precise targeting, an AI-enabled multi-omics workflow for disease biomarker identification, and a scalable assay platform using optimal biomarkers for clinical use.

Pierre Ars?ne, Founder and CEO of Mursla Bio said: "As a leader in EV science and its clinical applications, we are pleased to have been selected to join the EVEREST consortium as an industry partner. Our cross-Atlantic expertise will guide the consortium in scaling up and commercializing clinically relevant products. Together we aim to shape the best of EV research into highly innovative clinical tests that will benefit millions of patients over the next decade."

Dr Toms Dias, CSO of Mursla Bio added: "As the field of EVs is progressing rapidly, initiatives like EVEREST-which bring together academic and industry partners-are essential to facilitate the translation of scientific discoveries into clinical insights. The scientific exchange within the program will greatly benefit the field, with Mursla Bio contributing its expertise to channel the best of EV scientific innovations into clinical products."

The EVEREST project, beginning January 2025, is co-ordinated by the University College Dublin and will receive funding from the European Union's Horizon Europe research and innovation program under grant agreement No 101183034.

