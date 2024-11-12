Strong financial results driven by rigorous operational value driver implementation as well as normalization of key end-markets

Continued aggressive capital and operational investments to support our customers' critical missions in 2024 and beyond

Well positioned for capital allocation with >$200M of balance sheet cash and ~1.7x LTM net leverage

Clayton, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical firefighting products and services, as well as high-quality specialty chemicals, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Net sales increased 102% to $288.4 million in the third quarter, as compared to $142.7 million in the prior year quarter. Fire Safety sales increased 113% to $251.8 million, as compared to $118.3 million in the prior year quarter. Specialty Products sales increased 50% to $36.6 million, as compared to $24.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Net loss during the third quarter was $89.2 million, or $0.61 loss per diluted share, as compared to net income of $19.3 million, or $0.12 earnings per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 177% to $170.4 million in the third quarter, as compared to $61.5 million in the prior year quarter. Fire Safety Adjusted EBITDA increased 181% to $157.5 million, as compared to $56.1 million in the prior year quarter. Specialty Products Adjusted EBITDA increased 137% to $12.9 million, as compared to $5.4 million in the prior year quarter.



Year-to-Date 2024 Results

Net sales increased 81% to $474.7 million during the year-to-date period, as compared to $262.7 million in the prior-year period. Fire Safety sales increased 97% to $375.5 million, as compared to $190.2 million in the prior year period. Specialty Products sales increased 37% to $99.2 million, as compared to $72.5 million in the prior year period.

Net loss during the year-to-date period was $150.1 million, or $1.03 loss per diluted share, as compared to net income of $80.7 million, or $0.48 earnings per diluted share in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 189% to $247.4 million in the year-to-date period, as compared to $85.6 million in the prior year period. Fire Safety Adjusted EBITDA increased 208% to $212.9 million, as compared to $69.2 million in the prior year period. Specialty Products Adjusted EBITDA increased 111% to $34.5 million, as compared to $16.4 million in the prior year period.



Conference Call and Webcast

As previously announced, Perimeter Solutions management will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 to discuss financial results for the third quarter 2024. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9764 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8551 (toll).

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on Perimeter's website (https://ir.perimeter-solutions.com), accessed under the Investor Relations page. The webcast link will be made available on the Company's website prior to the start of the call; go to the investor relations page of our website to the News & Events menu and click on "Events & Presentations."

A slide presentation will also be available for reference during the conference call; go to the investor relations page of our website to the News & Events menu and click on "Events & Presentations."

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website. A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 (toll). The telephonic replay will be available until December 12, 2024 (11:59 p.m. ET).

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions is a leading global solutions provider, providing high-quality firefighting products and specialty chemicals. The Company's business is organized and managed in two reporting segments: Fire Safety and Specialty Products.

The Fire Safety business consists of formulating, manufacture and sale of fire retardants and firefighting foams that assist in combating various types of fires, including wildland, structural, flammable liquids and others. Our Fire Safety business also offers specialized equipment and services, typically in conjunction with our fire management products, to support our customers' firefighting operations. Our specialized equipment includes airbase retardant storage, mixing, and delivery equipment; mobile retardant bases; retardant ground application units; mobile foam equipment; and equipment that we custom design and manufacture to meet specific customer needs. Our service network can meet the emergency resupply needs of over 150 air tanker bases in North America, as well as many other customer locations in North America and internationally. The segment is built on the premise of superior technology, exceptional responsiveness to our customers' needs, and a "never-fail" service network. The segment sells products to government agencies and commercial customers around the world.

The Specialty Products business produces and sells high quality Phosphorus Pentasulfide ("P2S5") primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates ("ZDDP") that provide critical anti-wear protection to engine components. P2S5 is also used in pesticide and mining chemicals applications.

Forward-looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Perimeter believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Perimeter's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 22, 2024. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Perimeter in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Perimeter undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net sales $ 288,417

$ 142,658

$ 474,737

$ 262,653

Cost of goods sold

107,195



72,825



199,546



153,096

Gross profit

181,222



69,833



275,191



109,557

Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative expense

18,520



12,693



45,888



32,936

Amortization expense

13,765



13,778



41,291



41,312

Founders advisory fees - related party

184,176



(24,544 )

253,097



(108,806 ) Intangible impairment

-



40,738



-



40,738

Other operating expense

-



-



-



10

Total operating expenses

216,461



42,665



340,276



6,190

Operating (loss) income

(35,239 )

27,168



(65,085 )

103,367

Other expense (income):















Interest expense, net

10,054



10,448



31,292



30,938

Gain on contingent earn-out

-



(7,665 )

-



(7,273 ) Foreign currency (gain) loss

(1,354 )

1,384



163



756

Other expense (income), net

151



(60 )

252



29

Total other expense, net

8,851



4,107



31,707



24,450

(Loss) income before income taxes

(44,090 )

23,061



(96,792 )

78,917

Income tax (expense) benefit

(45,077 )

(3,779 )

(53,283 )

1,810

Net (loss) income

(89,167 )

19,282



(150,075 )

80,727

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:















Foreign currency translation adjustments

10,637



(8,673 )

4,105



(4,865 ) Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (78,530 ) $ 10,609

$ (145,970 ) $ 75,862

(Loss) earnings per share:















Basic $ (0.61 ) $ 0.13

$ (1.03 ) $ 0.52

Diluted $ (0.61 ) $ 0.12

$ (1.03 ) $ 0.48

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding:















Basic

145,222,189



153,694,160



145,247,477



155,958,492

Diluted

145,222,189



165,479,465



145,247,477



167,743,797



PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)





September 30, 2024



December 31, 2023

Assets

(Unaudited)







Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 223,053

$ 47,276

Accounts receivable, net

97,566



39,593

Inventories

108,366



145,652

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

9,732



18,493

Total current assets

438,717



251,014

Property, plant, and equipment, net

61,552



59,402

Operating lease right-of-use assets

14,966



16,339

Finance lease right-of-use assets

6,322



6,064

Goodwill

1,036,481



1,036,279

Customer lists, net

646,136



674,786

Technology and patents, net

171,393



180,653

Tradenames, net

85,760



89,568

Other assets, net

978



1,317

Total assets $ 2,462,305

$ 2,315,422

Liabilities and Shareholders Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 23,082

$ 21,639

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

65,040



30,710

Founders advisory fees payable - related party

15,148



2,702

Deferred revenue

8,792



-

Total current liabilities

112,062



55,051

Long-term debt, net

667,447



666,494

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

13,582



14,908

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

6,094



5,547

Deferred income taxes

253,956



253,454

Founders advisory fees payable - related party

294,865



56,917

Redeemable preferred shares

108,934



105,799

Redeemable preferred shares - related party

2,805



2,764

Other liabilities

2,377



2,193

Total liabilities

1,462,122



1,163,127

Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Ordinary shares, $1 nominal value per share, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; 166,843,819 and 165,066,195 shares issued; 145,240,338 and 146,451,005 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

166,844



165,067

Treasury shares, at cost; 21,603,481 and 18,615,190 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

(127,827 )

(113,407 ) Additional paid-in capital

1,707,664



1,701,163

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(15,605 )

(19,710 ) Accumulated deficit

(730,893 )

(580,818 ) Total shareholders' equity

1,000,183



1,152,295

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,462,305

$ 2,315,422



PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net (loss) income $ (150,075 ) $ 80,727

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Founders advisory fees - related party (change in fair value)

253,097



(108,806 ) Depreciation and amortization expense

49,215



48,493

Interest and payment-in-kind on preferred shares

5,292



5,094

Share-based compensation

8,048



(130 ) Non-cash lease expense

3,875



3,353

Deferred income taxes

663



(11,302 ) Intangible impairment

-



40,738

Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,291



1,243

Gain on contingent earn-out

-



(7,273 ) Foreign currency loss

163



756

Loss on disposal of assets

13



3

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

(57,880 )

(46,216 ) Inventories

37,373



2,674

Prepaid expenses and current other assets

1,571



4,966

Accounts payable

1,375



(17,999 ) Deferred revenue

8,792



1,169

Income taxes payable, net

21,510



(8,784 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

16,151



9,024

Founders advisory fees - related party (cash settled)

(2,702 )

(4,655 ) Operating lease liabilities

(2,426 )

(3,206 ) Financing lease liabilities

(374 )

(172 ) Other, net

(597 )

69

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

194,375



(10,234 ) Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment

(9,071 )

(6,630 ) Proceeds from short-term investments

5,383



-

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,688 )

(6,630 ) Cash flows from financing activities:







Ordinary shares repurchased

(14,420 )

(37,247 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations

(544 )

(251 ) Net cash used in financing activities

(14,964 )

(37,498 ) Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents

54



(627 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents

175,777



(54,989 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

47,276



126,750

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 223,053

$ 71,761

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest $ 20,286

$ 19,971

Cash paid for income taxes $ 31,414

$ 20,562

Non-cash activities:







Warrants exercised $ 230

$ -



Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA

The computation of Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus income tax expense, net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted on a consistent basis for certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items in a balanced manner. These items include (i) severance costs, and integration and restructuring related costs (ii) founder advisory fee expenses, (iii) stock compensation expense and (iv) foreign currency loss (gain). To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter is providing a summary to show the computations of Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure used by the Company's management and by external users of Perimeter's financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and others, to assess the Company's operating performance as compared to that of other companies, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP (in thousands).

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

(Loss) income before income taxes $ (44,090 ) $ 23,061

$ (96,792 ) $ 78,917

Depreciation and amortization

16,444



16,276



49,215



48,493

Interest and financing expense

10,054



10,448



31,292



30,938

Founders advisory fees - related party

184,176



(24,544 )

253,097



(108,806 ) Intangible impairment

-





40,738



-



40,738

Non-recurring expenses 1

1,834



22



2,397



1,942

Share-based compensation expense (benefit)

3,312



1,749



8,048



(130 ) Gain on contingent earn-out

-



(7,665 )

-



(7,273 ) Foreign currency (gain) loss

(1,354 )

1,384



163



756

Adjusted EBITDA $ 170,376

$ 61,469

$ 247,420

$ 85,575



(1) Adjustment to reflect non-recurring expenses; severance costs, and integration and restructuring related costs.

