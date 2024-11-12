Vertical's VX4 prototype begins untethered, piloted thrustborne testing following expansion of Permit to Fly from the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

Phase 2 of testing includes vertical take-off and landing and low-speed flight manoeuvres.

The VX4 prototype has completed nearly 90 test points, measuring 35,000 flight and system parameters, producing several thousand gigabytes of data.

Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company pioneering zero-emissions aviation, has seen its latest full scale VX4 prototype achieve piloted, untethered vertical take-off and landing for the first time as Phase 2 of its flight test programme begins.

Vertical's VX4 prototype begins untethered, piloted thrustborne testing. (Photo: Business Wire)

The VX4 prototype, powered by industry-leading battery packs delivering up to 1.4 MW of peak power, surpassed expectations in hover performance, control, and stability. Testing will now progress to low-speed manoeuvres using lift generated by the propellers at its Flight Test Centre at Cotswolds Airport, UK.

Thrustborne flights are designed to assess the aircraft's stability, battery efficiency, control characteristics, aerodynamics, structural and dynamic loads and performance across different speeds, enabling further assessment of how the VX4 behaves under real-world flight conditions.

This marks an expansion of the VX4's flight envelope beyond the initial tethered hover condition in Phase 1, as the prototype continues to operate under more demanding conditions, ensuring it meets the most stringent safety and regulatory standards.

The second of four testing phases follows the UK Civil Aviation Authority's (CAA) expansion of Vertical's Permit to Fly. To secure this expansion, Vertical submitted extensive documentation verifying the VX4 prototype's safety under Phase 2 conditions. This included systems and structural validations, Phase 1 outcomes, flight test protocols, engineering specifications, and detailed operational procedures.

Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace, said: "It's great to see the VX4 throw off the tethers and move to the next phase of our piloted test flight programme. We now enter a realm that very few companies in the world have achieved. Our team is thrilled with the significant strides we continue to make with the VX4 prototype as we expand our learnings and take another step towards connecting communities with faster, cleaner and safer travel."

Simon Davies, Vertical's Chief Test Pilot, who flew the VX4 prototype, said: "The aircraft performed absolutely brilliantly, and was really stable in the hover. The flight controls felt good, and it's great to have the tethers off. Everything on the aircraft worked perfectly no surprises, nice and boring a great test flight. Definitely my favourite and most memorable flight in thousands of flight hours, but my job was really easy standing on the shoulders of giants! So proud of our team."

Vertical will now progress through Phase 2 while working with the CAA to extend it's Permit to Fly and move onto Phase 3 wingborne flight tests. This next stage will involve piloted take-off, flight, and landing like a conventional aircraft using wing-generated lift. The primary focus of this phase is expanding the transition envelope as safely as possible working down in speed from high altitude rather than up in speed from low altitude, which is much safer. Phase 4 will involve transitioning between thrustborne and wingborne flight modes.

Vertical is currently developing an identical full-scale prototype which will accelerate the VX4's flight test programme and demonstration capability. Once assembled, the company will take flight test learnings from both prototypes into the design and development of the certified VX4 model.

Notes to editors:

Piloted flight test programme explainer

Phase 1: Tethered: the VX4 will perform stabilised hover while loosely tethered to the ground. COMPLETE

Phase 2: Thrustborne: the VX4 will take-off and land vertically and conduct low speed flight manoeuvres with lift generated by the propellers. STARTED

Phase 3: Wingborne: the VX4 will take-off, fly and land like a conventional aircraft, with lift generated by the wing.

Phase 4: Transition: The VX4 will transition between thrustborne and wingborne flight, and vice versa.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner and quieter way to travel. Vertical's VX4 is a piloted, four passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical combines partnering with leading aerospace companies, including GKN, Honeywell and Leonardo, with developing its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of the VX4, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Japan Airlines, GOL and Bristow. Headquartered in Bristol, the epicentre of the UK's aerospace industry, Vertical was founded in 2016 by Stephen Fitzpatrick, founder of the OVO Group, Europe's largest independent energy retailer. Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top tier automotive and aerospace companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM and Leonardo. Together they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

