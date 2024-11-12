New Product Developments and Partnership Cement Samsara's Commitment to Driving Technology Innovation Across Physical Operations

Today, Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, unveiled its latest product innovations at its premier Go Beyond conference, London, designed to empower leaders with greater visibility across their operations and assets and gain deeper insights through AI. At the event, Samsara also announced a strategic partnership update with ACSS, further emphasising its commitment to driving technology innovation across the industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241112383727/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Go Beyond, taking place on 12 November in London gathers 250+ innovators across the physical operations industry, including Otto Car, Lanes Group, Fraikin, and more.

Connecting Operations to Drive Tangible Impact

Samsara's latest product innovations further connect physical operations and fuel AI-powered insights to drive tangible results for businesses: Connected Training, Low Bridge Strike Alerting, Electronic Brake Performance Monitoring System, and Privacy Mode.

Connected Training: Despite being one of the most dangerous industries with millions of injuries each year, the transportation sector lacks modern training methods that are customised and adaptable for their unique work environments. With Connected Training, which is now available in beta in the UK, customers can have a data-driven training experience designed for continuous, remote learning via the Samsara Driver App. Managers can upskill their workforce by consolidating all training within the Samsara platform and connecting with existing workflows for a seamless employee experience. Early adopters have seen a 35% average decrease in safety events when using Connected Training.

Despite being one of the most dangerous industries with millions of injuries each year, the transportation sector lacks modern training methods that are customised and adaptable for their unique work environments. With Connected Training, which is now available in beta in the UK, customers can have a data-driven training experience designed for continuous, remote learning via the Samsara Driver App. Managers can upskill their workforce by consolidating all training within the Samsara platform and connecting with existing workflows for a seamless employee experience. Early adopters have seen a 35% average decrease in safety events when using Connected Training. Low Bridge Strike Alerting: Around 2,000 bridge strikes happen in the UK every year, with the average collision costing UK tax payers around £23m a year. With Low Bridge Strike Alerting, fleet operators can set the maximum height for each vehicle in their fleet to minimise the chance of tall vehicles impacting the underside of bridges. Through Samsara Dash Cam in-cab audio alerts, drivers are warned whenever they approach a bridge that is too low to pass.

Around 2,000 bridge strikes happen in the UK every year, with the average collision costing UK tax payers around £23m a year. With Low Bridge Strike Alerting, fleet operators can set the maximum height for each vehicle in their fleet to minimise the chance of tall vehicles impacting the underside of bridges. Through Samsara Dash Cam in-cab audio alerts, drivers are warned whenever they approach a bridge that is too low to pass. Electronic Brake Performance Monitoring System (EBPMS): In the UK, from 2025, an EBPMS will become one of the two only accepted methods for brake testing to maintain DVSA standards for roadworthiness. To help fleets prepare for this, Samsara designed its EBPMS solution allowing fleets to maintain braking performance records by continuously collecting data from the installed EBPMS units. Managers will be proactively alerted in the Samsara dashboard when braking performance falls below acceptable standards, or if the electronic braking system detects faults, so they can take timely action. This minimises the need to present heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) for physical laden roller brake tests and proves roadworthiness without the need to take vehicles to Ministry of Transport (MOT) testing facilities.

In the UK, from 2025, an EBPMS will become one of the two only accepted methods for brake testing to maintain DVSA standards for roadworthiness. To help fleets prepare for this, Samsara designed its EBPMS solution allowing fleets to maintain braking performance records by continuously collecting data from the installed EBPMS units. Managers will be proactively alerted in the Samsara dashboard when braking performance falls below acceptable standards, or if the electronic braking system detects faults, so they can take timely action. This minimises the need to present heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) for physical laden roller brake tests and proves roadworthiness without the need to take vehicles to Ministry of Transport (MOT) testing facilities. Privacy Mode: This new feature within Samsara's Video-Based Safety solution helps prevent accidents in real time without the need to record video. It allows customisation within Samsara's Dash Cams, enabling recording on both driver and outward-facing cameras to be turned off at the administrator level. AI safety events will still be triggered, allowing drivers to be coached on the road, helping to prevent and reduce road accidents.

"These new product features have been driven by Samsara's deeply embedded culture of customer feedback," said Kiren Sekar, Samsara's chief product officer. "We collaborate with some of Europe's largest and most complex operational companies to solve hard problems using the unparalleled scale of our regional and global data. Our customers are using our platform to turn this data into real human impact by making roads safer and reconnecting their people to the work they love doing."

"At Otto Car, we're not waiting for the future to come to us; we're leaning into it, and Samsara's technology has been instrumental in helping us achieve that goal," said Gurinder Dhillon, CEO of Otto Car. "Samsara's technology has played a crucial role in our business and remains essential. I am personally excited to be part of this event and impressed by the breadth and depth of the ongoing innovation. Our future with Samsara continues to look very exciting."

New Partnership Drive Industry-Wide Safety Innovation

In addition to the new product features, Samsara has announced a strategic partnership with commercial vehicle camera and security solutions provider ACSS.

"We're pleased to welcome ACSS into our growing ecosystem of strategic partners," said Philip van der Wilt, SVP and GM EMEA at Samsara. "By collaborating with these industry experts, we're able to deliver comprehensive and user-centric solutions, enriching the overall experience for our mutual fleet customers."

The collaboration with ACSS will combine the advanced capabilities of ACSS cameras with Samsara's intuitive dashboard, allowing fleet operators to benefit from a seamless experience that centralises camera feeds, analytics, and operational insights in one platform. This gives them complete 360° vehicle coverage, reducing blind spots, enhancing driver visibility, monitoring cargo in real-time and mitigating risks such as fuel theft.

Paul Howell, Sales and Marketing Manager at ACSS said: "ACSS focuses on enhancing the safety of commercial vehicle fleets. Working with Samsara is the next step for us in providing a comprehensive safety platform. Harnessing the power of Samsara, ACSS are able to add, for the first time, 1080p, 360 vehicle coverage straight into the client dashboard. With the ability to pull through camera feeds from our DVS2 AI solution too, customers are finding dual return on their PSS investment. With the compliance box ticked they're also able to use those same cameras to feed directly into their dashboard."

To learn more about these and other announcements made at Go Beyond '24, visit the Samsara blog here.

You can also follow Go Beyond '24 news and developments on Samsara's LinkedIn and X pages, or by using the GoBeyond hashtag alongside @Samsara.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Cloud, which is a platform that enables organisations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About ACSS

ACCS is the CCTV and security solution provider, allowing operators to have bespoke solutions according to industry needs and standards. Such as DVS 2 compliance and FORS compliance CCTV. ACSS operates as B2M for UK and European markets with installation availability for UK and Supply for Europe. ACSS focuses on improving road safety with the latest technology available in the market.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241112383727/en/

Contacts:

Samuel Hall

+447393889337