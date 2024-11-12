Seasoned sales and revenue leader brings over two decades of experience driving growth, leading high-performance teams and scaling organizations through rapid expansion

Jumio, the leading provider of automated, AI-driven identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions, today announced the appointment of Mike Nawrocki as chief revenue officer.

Nawrocki has more than 25 years of experience in sales and revenue leadership, with a proven track record of assembling and managing high-performance sales organizations through rapid growth scenarios, including one IPO and five acquisitions. He was most recently the CRO at Trustwave, and has held global senior leadership roles at Capgemini, Leidos and Lockheed Martin.

Nawrocki's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Jumio, as the company continues to innovate and push the boundaries of online security to address increasingly sophisticated fraud tactics.

"This is a defining moment for Jumio, as we harness cutting-edge technology and an exceptional team to tackle the escalating challenges of identity fraud," said Jumio CEO Robert Prigge. "Mike joins us at a critical time to meet the demand for innovative identity verification solutions, further strengthening our seasoned leadership team as we strive to lead the future of digital security."

"I'm thrilled to help accelerate Jumio's global impact, expanding our reach and empowering more customers to enhance security and trust in their digital interactions," Nawrocki said. "2025 will be a pivotal year for Jumio, and I'm eager to drive our growth as we continue redefining what's possible in online security."

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio Platform provides advanced identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions that help you accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful technology including automation, biometrics, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps you fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

