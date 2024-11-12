New AI Scenario Generator Empowers Security Teams to Effortlessly Design Customized Cyber Threat Scenarios to Upskill Teams at the Speed of Cyber

Immersive Labs, the leader in people-centric cyber resilience, today announced the launch of its ground-breaking AI Scenario Generator. This new capability enables organizations to seamlessly generate threat scenarios for crisis simulations to ensure their workforces are ready for the latest threats.

By inputting a few short prompts, customers can use the AI Scenario Generator to rapidly generate and launch customized cyber exercises to prove and improve individual and team cyber skills against various attack types, such as ransomware and supply chain threats. Organizations can automatically tailor content by attack vector, threat actor, and industry sector.

"Our new AI Scenario Generator allows Immersive Labs customers to harness the power of GenAI to create cybersecurity skills development that meets their unique organizational needs. It also complements our more than 2,500 hands-on exercises and labs developed by our world-class cybersecurity subject matter experts,' said Thanos Karpouzis, Chief Technology Officer, Immersive Labs. "Boards and C-level executives expect cyber leaders to keep pace with continuously evolving threats this new capability helps them rapidly adapt and prove capabilities across the workforce."

The Benefits of the Immersive Labs AI Scenario Generator

Immersive Labs' AI Scenario Generator significantly reduces the time required to create and edit custom scenario content for multiple training use cases, including cyber drills and crisis simulations. This enables customers to focus more on strategizing and less on exercise preparation and administration.

The AI Scenario Generator also supports personalized learning. Organizations are now able to customize cyber training for individual learners, which greatly improves engagement and retention. Moreover, it can create realistic and challenging simulation scenarios, mirroring probable real-world crisis situations and enhancing the learner's experience.

Key benefits of the new capability include:

Improved efficiency: Reduces the time required to create and edit custom content for cyber drills and crisis simulations.

Accelerated content creation: Stimulates the creation of customized content, encouraging users to deploy relevant exercises faster to keep pace with threats.

Streamlined workflow: Lets customers focus more on strategizing and less on administration.

Better learning outcomes: Enables personalized training to enhance engagement and improve training retention.

Enhanced simulations: Creates more realistic and challenging simulation scenarios.

To learn more about the new AI Scenario Generator, visit: https://community.immersivelabs.com/blog/the-human-connection-blog/feature-focus-introducing-the-ai-scenario-generator/944

About Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs is the leader in people-centric cyber resilience. We help organizations continuously assess, build, and prove their cyber workforce resilience for teams across the entire organization, from front-line cybersecurity and development teams to Board-level executives. We provide realistic simulations and hands-on cybersecurity labs to evaluate individual and team capabilities and decision-making against the latest threats. Organizations can now prove their cyber resilience by measuring their readiness compared to industry benchmarks, building team capabilities, and demonstrating risk reduction and compliance with data-backed evidence. Immersive Labs is trusted by the world's largest organizations and governments, including Citi, Pfizer, Humana, HSBC, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the UK National Health Service. We are backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Summit Partners, Insight Partners, Citi Ventures, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Menlo Ventures.

