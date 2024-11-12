Sherwood Lumber Partners With Modern Mill to Distribute ACRE Trim and Siding

Furthering Sherwood's Commitment to Becoming a Leader in Exterior Building Products and Outdoor Living

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Sherwood Lumber, a national leader in the lumber and building materials industry, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Modern Mill to distribute ACRE trim and siding products. This collaboration aligns with Sherwood Lumber's commitment to providing innovative, sustainable solutions in exterior building materials.





ACRE is a groundbreaking material that offers the warmth and beauty of real wood combined with the durability and low maintenance of composites. Made from upcycled rice hulls, ACRE is 100% tree-free and manufactured in a zero-waste facility in the USA. Its resistance to water, weather, rot, and pests makes it an ideal choice for various applications, including siding, trim, decking, and more.

"Our partnership with Modern Mill to distribute ACRE products represents a strategic advancement in our dedication to specializing in exterior building products and enhancing outdoor living spaces," said Todd London, Vice President of Marketing at Sherwood Lumber. "By integrating ACRE into our product offerings, we provide our customers with a sustainable, high-performance alternative that meets the evolving demands of modern construction and design."

"Partnering with Sherwood Lumber is an exciting step forward in making ACRE more accessible to builders, architects, and homeowners across the mid-Atlantic," says Chandler Delinks, Sales Director at Modern Mill. "Sherwood Lumber's dedication to sourcing sustainable, premium materials is a natural match for ACRE, which delivers the warmth and workability of wood without compromising on durability."

Sherwood Exteriors has a longstanding reputation for delivering quality exterior building products, along with value-added services such as just-in-time truckloads, mill direct shipment, forward pricing, risk management, and technical support. The addition of ACRE to its portfolio underscores Sherwood Lumber's commitment to innovation in the building materials industry.

For more information about Sherwood Lumber and its new line of ACRE products, please visit www.sherwoodlumber.com

About Sherwood Lumber

Founded in 1954, Sherwood Lumber is a family-owned, national wholesale distribution company specializing in lumber, plywood, and building materials. With over 125 associates and multiple sales offices across the United States, Sherwood Lumber supplies more than 2,000 lumber yards and manufacturers with products from environmentally managed producers.

About Modern Mill

Modern Mill is an innovative manufacturer of sustainable building materials, including ACRE, a new material offering the beauty of real wood with the durability of composites. Committed to sustainability, Modern Mill produces ACRE using upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste manufacturing process in the USA.

