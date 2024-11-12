Resident and Nonresident Life Insurance and Annuity Agents in California Can Stay Compliant and Obtain New Training Requirements With Approved Coursework From A.D. Banker

With changes impacting every licensed agent selling non-term life insurance policies, variable life insurance policies, and/or annuities in the state of California, agents can get the guidance they need from a seasoned educator

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / California Senate Bill 263 passed in February 2024 created new training requirements for producers that solicit non-term life insurance, variable life insurance, and annuity products whose impact needs to be addressed now. A.D. Banker is ahead of the deadlines and allows the agent to complete this requirement as soon as possible, as the updated consumer protection responsibilities and new disclosure apply to sales on or after January 1, 2025.





These training requirements apply to both resident and nonresident producers in California.

Agents can depend on A.D. Banker to always deliver state-approved courses. There's no time to waste with these updated requirements. Individuals and teams can stay ahead of these upcoming changes and avoid non-compliance by completing the required training today. With the new training and CE requirements for California life insurance agents in 2025, A.D. Banker now offers comprehensive courses on:

Non-Term Life Continuing Education Training

Variable Life Continuing Education

Annuity Best Interest Training

A.D. Banker is a prominent player in the B2B arena with long-tenured relationships with financial and insurance companies of all sizes across the nation. A.D. Banker for Business, a customizable B2B-specific service and portal, helps organizations more efficiently manage their licensure programs by allowing them to rapid-enroll, track progress, train, and certify hundreds of employees from a centralized place, which has an extensive impact on efficiency, compliance, and regulatory teams.

Learn more about California Senate Bill 263 here.

Agents should not wait and need to take action now! View A.D. Banker's products that satisfy the California Senate Bill 263 requirements here.

About A.D. Banker

For more than 44 years, Insurance and Securities Pre-licensing candidates have trusted A.D. Banker to provide them with the information needed to pass insurance and FINRA licensing exams. Courses are cross-referenced with the exam content outline to assure candidates receive what they need to know to produce outstanding results for Life & Health, Property & Casualty, Adjuster, and Securities exams. Content is presented through multiple, specialized modes of learning, online multimedia courses, and live webinars. As students progress through the material, the customer care team provides friendly, responsive support to make the road to licensing easier. Once licensed, producers can meet their Continuing Education requirements while satisfying state-specific requirements via classes, webinars, or online self-study courses. Learn more at ADBanker.com. A.D. Banker is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at CareerCertified.com.

