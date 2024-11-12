KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at each of the following investor conferences:

Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 9:10 a.m. EST

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. GMT

Each presentation will be live webcast on the Company's website at www.kalvista.com. After the presentations, an audio archive will be available on KalVista's website for 30 days.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop and deliver life-changing oral medicines for people affected by rare diseases with significant unmet need. Sebetralstat, our novel, investigational candidate for the oral, on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema, is under regulatory review by the U.S. FDA with a PDUFA goal date of June 17, 2025. In addition, we have completed marketing authorization application (MAA) submissions for sebetralstat to the European Medicines Agency as well as the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, and Singapore, and we anticipate filing a MAA in Japan in late 2024.

For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com or follow on social media at @KalVista and LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, timing or outcomes of communications with the FDA, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies, including our KONFIDENT-S and KONFIDENT-KID trials, and to obtain regulatory approvals for sebetralstat and other candidates in development, the success of any efforts to commercialize sebetralstat, the ability of sebetralstat and other candidates in development to treat HAE or other diseases, and the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2024, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports that we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

