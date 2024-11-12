Collaboration targets critical workflows and leverages AI to simplify innovative design scenarios for engineers and architects and enable more sustainable solutions

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator and Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), a global leader in building information modeling (BIM) technology for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC) and operations industry, announced a strategic collaboration aimed at optimizing commercial building design for sustainability.

This innovative cross-industry collaboration seeks to simplify the user experience and enable AI-assisted design exploration by integrating Trane's TRACE® software and Autodesk Revit for engineers. TRACE leads the industry in enabling accurate sizing of complex Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems faster and easier at any level of building realism and provides energy and economic analysis leading to more sustainable building outcomes.

"Our collaboration with Autodesk represents a significant step forward in our mission to drive reduction of building emissions through optimization of the thermal management systems as part of the building design process," said Oakley Roberts, Vice President of Innovation and Product Management for Trane Technologies. "By integrating our leading Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP)/HVAC engineering analysis solutions with Autodesk's BIM technology, we are poised to deliver unique value to our customers and accelerate the industry's move toward sustainable building design."

Key workflow innovations will focus on enhancing MEP design process efficiency for Trane customers, facilitating decision making between architects and engineers, and laying the foundations for AI-assisted design. This will help remove manual steps, expedite the design process and promote greater accuracy.

"Our strategic work with Trane Technologies underscores our commitment to addressing the critical workflow gaps faced by engineers today, while leveraging AI and machine learning to enhance the extensibility of Autodesk's platforms," said Nicolas Mangon, VP, AEC Industry Strategy at Autodesk. "By integrating Trane's trusted capabilities into Revit, we provide engineers with tools that deliver reliable performance, while empowering them to tackle today's greatest industry challenges. Together, we're bridging the digital and physical, and unlocking data to create more efficient, sustainable buildings."

AI design exploration, connected workflow, and integration innovations developed through the collaboration are planned to initially be available in high-BIM adoption regions, such as the United States and Canada.

