Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.11.2024 12:36 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vega Auto Accessories Pvt Ltd: AXOR Helmets Shines at EICMA 2024, Milan, with Global Connections

Finanznachrichten News

MILAN, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXOR Helmets, a subsidiary of Vega Auto, made an impactful debut at the prestigious EICMA event in Milan, drawing attention from motorcycle enthusiasts, influencers, and celebrities, worldwide. The high-energy showcase, which highlighted AXOR's dedication to safety, innovation, and design, was met with enthusiastic responses from key buyers and industry players, primarily from South America, Europe, China, and the United States.

The Global Team - Vega Auto Accessories

At the AXOR booth, global visitors experienced the company's range of high-quality, designed helmets. The high-end Brutale helmet, launched by AXOR's management team, stole the spotlight as one of the standout products of the event. Designed with two spoilers to enhance aerodynamics and rider stability, the Brutale embodies AXOR's commitment to combining style, safety, and functionality. The helmet offers both professional and everyday riders an advanced solution for high-speed stability and comfort.

The event was further elevated by the presence of renowned Indian influencers, including popular figures such as XBHP, JS Films, and Bollywood celebrities like John Abraham, who visited the AXOR booth. Their interest and presence contributed to the success of AXOR's participation at EICMA, showcasing AXOR's growing influence, both domestically and internationally.

Building on the connections made and the positive feedback received at EICMA, AXOR is already preparing to make EICMA an annual engagement, ensuring a continuous international platform for sharing its latest advancements with motorcycle communities around the world.

EICMA 2024 also marks a significant milestone for AXOR Helmets, as the brand plans to launch the Brutale and other popular helmet lines in India at the India Bike Week (IBW) 2024, set to take place in Goa. This expansion allows Indian riders to experience the same innovative helmet designs celebrated on the global stage.

From January 2025, the AXOR Retro Series, including the Brutale helmet, will be available for purchase across various platforms, including AXOR's official website and popular third-party marketplaces, such as Amazon and Flipkart. Additionally, AXOR's nationwide network of authorized distributors will ensure widespread accessibility to these products, meeting the growing demand among Indian riders.

Media Contact

Qurrattulain Choudhary
qurrattulain@vegaauto.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555032/Global_Team_Vega_Auto.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555033/Axor_Brutale_Vega_Auto.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544619/4998191/Axor_Logo.jpg

Axor - Brutale

Axor Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vega Auto Accessories Pvt Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/axor-helmets-shines-at-eicma-2024-milan-with-global-connections-302302447.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.