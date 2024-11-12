Yunu Welcomes Veteran Life Sciences Commercial Leader Patrick McNamara

McNamara's extensive experience in scaling imaging and eClinical companies through organic growth and acquisition strategies brings a wealth of expertise to accelerate Yunu's life sciences business.

CARY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Yunu, a leading provider of clinical trial imaging workflow and data management solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick McNamara as Senior Vice President of Business Development, leading all aspects of the company's growing pharma, biotech, and CRO growth initiatives. For nearly a decade, McNamara has helped grow the imaging division within one of the largest clinical services and technology businesses in life sciences and now joins Yunu with a strong background transacting multi-million-dollar franchise agreements with top 50 pharma companies.



Patrick McNamara is a respected strategist within both the pharma and private equity communities with a demonstrated track record of developing and executing successful growth plans within a diverse range of portfolio companies in the life sciences industry. With more than two decades of overall experience in both clinical research and business development, his leadership will be instrumental in expanding Yunu's commercial footprint via strategic partnerships that scale quickly to meet the exploding demand for streamlined clinical trial imaging solutions.

"Patrick's depth of experience and ability to scale businesses in complex clinical research environments is invaluable as Yunu enters its next phase of growth," said Jeff Sorenson, CEO of Yunu. "His commercial expertise and industry knowledge are a perfect match as we accelerate our expansion and strengthen our position as a leader in clinical trial imaging solutions."

The company has an unmatched presence in NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers that run across thousands of active protocols. In its second fiscal year since exiting stealth mode, Yunu is experiencing significant double-digit revenue growth in 2024 and is preparing for further acceleration in 2025. With an expanding portfolio of highly differentiated, cost-effective, and completely cloud-based SaaS offerings designed to support the entire clinical trials imaging ecosystem from point of care to sponsors and CROs, Yunu is well-positioned to support life sciences companies in enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of their end-to-end clinical trial imaging workflows.

"Yunu is solving problems that have plagued clinical trial imaging for decades. I have seen firsthand how Yunu's technology and innovations offer a giant leap forward in the conduct of clinical trials," said McNamara. "I'm thrilled to be joining Yunu at such a pivotal time in the company's evolution when sponsors are demanding more visibility and control of their imaging data. I look forward to sharing our story and delivering outsized value to our customers."

About Yunu: Yunu provides innovative imaging workflow and data management solutions designed to optimize clinical trial processes. By integrating advanced technologies, Yunu enables life sciences organizations to streamline imaging workflows, improve accuracy, and accelerate timelines. Yunu's platform supports clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, offering scalability and flexibility for organizations of all sizes.

For media inquiries, please contact: press@yunu.io.

Contact Information:

Lindsay Fleming

Chief Marketing Officer

press@yunu.io

SOURCE: Yunu

View the original press release on newswire.com.