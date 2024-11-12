PayToMe.co and Boundarie.org Partner to Advance Global Education and Financial Inclusion

Groundbreaking collaboration makes college mentorship accessible for underserved students worldwide and empowers nonprofits with cutting-edge fintech solutions

PayToMe.co, an award-winning AI-driven fintech marketplace and top 1% global startup through Startupbootcamp, has announced an innovative partnership with Boundarie.org, a nonprofit organization founded by high school students to make college mentorship accessible and affordable for all. Faced with high costs of traditional college counseling, these visionary founders created a peer-driven platform that has already reached 30 million views and 1.8 million likes on social mediain less than six months.

Worldwide, 570 million secondary school students lack access to college mentorship, including 130 million girls who are out of school and 14.8 million students in refugee camps where formal education is often inaccessible.

Through this partnership, PayToMe.co enables Boundarie.org to expand its impact by providing essential financial technology for managing donations, fundraising, and expenses-allowing the Boundarie.org team to focus on its mission of educational accessibility.

Supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals-Goal 4: Quality Education and Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth-the partnership combines PayToMe.co's fintech with Boundarie.org's mentorship to drive global educational and financial inclusion.

Empowering Nonprofits to Focus on Their Mission

With over 10 million nonprofits organizations worldwide, many face challenges in secure payment processing, donation management, and expense tracking. PayToMe.co's patented Text-to-Pay and digital invoicing solutions address these needs, offering Boundarie.org complimentary access to its platform for operational support. This arrangement allows nonprofits to focus resources directly on their impact-driven initiatives.

Celebrating Youth Leadership and Social Entrepreneurship

Boundarie.org's high school founders exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit and leadership that can drive social change. Their platform, inspired by their own experiences, offers a sustainable model for youth-led initiatives addressing global challenges, encouraging young leaders worldwide to pursue impactful projects that benefit society.

Leadership Commentary

"Partnering with Boundarie.org allows PayToMe.co to be a catalyst for social impact, showing how fintech can support youth-led organizations," said Mike Ulker, CEO of PayToMe.co. "Through our secure, scalable solutions, we're creating sustainable pathways for underserved students to access education globally."

Call for Collaboration

PayToMe.co invites partnerships with foundations, nonprofits, corporate partners, government agencies, schools, and refugee camps interested in advancing financial and educational inclusion. Mission-driven organizations can leverage PayToMe.co's powerful tools to streamline their operations, while corporate and government partners are encouraged to support this growing initiative, enabling PayToMe.co to expand its reach and impact.

About PayToMe.co

Based in Silicon Valley, PayToMe.co is a fintech marketplace specializing in AI-driven payment solutions, cross-border financial transactions, and customizable digital invoicing across 100+ countries. Through connections to 12,000 financial institutions and 7,000 applications via technology partnership and strategic partnerships, including Stripe, Plaid, US Bank, StartupBootcamp, and AppTech Payments Corp. (Nasdaq: APCX), PayToMe.co leads innovation in financial services. Its suite of solutions empowers businesses to optimize finances, enhance cash flow, and reduce fraud while contributing to a socially responsible financial ecosystem. PayToMe has been honored with eight American and International business awards for Technology Excellence and Social Impact. For more information, visit www.paytome.co.

About Boundarie.org

Founded by high school students, Boundarie.org is committed to making college mentorship accessible to all. Through free and peer-led platform, Boundarie.org connects high school students with mentors who guide them through the college admissions process, bridging educational gaps and empowering students of all backgrounds globally. To empower the next generation, please visit https://boundarie.org/

Media Contact:

Mike Ulker

(650) 963 4969

Email: support@paytome.co

SOURCE: PayToMe.co

View the original press release on accesswire.com