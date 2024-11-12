Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Atua AI (TUA), a pioneering on-chain enterprise AI platform, has officially locked 500 million TUA tokens in a strategic move to bolster ecosystem stability and promote sustainable growth. This significant token lock, verified on the Ethereum blockchain, underscores Atua AI's commitment to securing a long-term foundation for its community, investors, and stakeholders. View the transaction on Etherscan here.





The locked tokens are intended to enhance confidence within the Atua AI ecosystem, ensuring that sufficient resources are preserved for future platform development, strategic initiatives, and potential collaborations. By locking 500 million tokens, Atua AI aims to maintain a healthy and stable token economy, reducing circulating supply and providing a foundation for sustainable value growth within the Web3 landscape.

This proactive approach reflects Atua AI's vision of creating a secure and transparent platform that integrates artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. With enhanced stability, Atua AI's on-chain enterprise solutions will continue to empower businesses by offering scalable, secure tools for automation, resource optimization, and data-driven decision-making across decentralized ecosystems.

As Atua AI advances its mission to drive innovation in on-chain enterprise applications, the token lock is a critical step in reinforcing trust and ensuring the platform's long-term success.

About Atua AI

Atua AI is an all-in-one on-chain enterprise AI platform that integrates artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. It provides scalable, secure solutions for businesses, developers, and creators, enabling automation and operational efficiency within the Web3 landscape.

