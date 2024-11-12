Kodak Moments has released a new version of its photo services software, providing retailers with an easy-to-configure platform to offer consumers more premium products than ever before. As retailers prepare for the pivotal holiday season, cross-selling (the ability to offer consumers additional products that complement their original purchase) can unlock significant revenue potential and enhance the customer experience.

According to McKinsey, cross-selling can increase sales by 20% and profits by 30%. "Retailers using our latest software releases are reporting significant revenue growth in the photo category," said Scott Robinson, Kodak Moments VP, Retail Photo Solutions Products. "Much of this is driven by the advanced cross-selling capabilities of our software. It's a significant revenue generator because retailers simply choose the products to cross-sell, and the software takes care of the rest. It automatically suggests complementary products to consumers at just the right points during their shopping journey." For instance, when a consumer uploads a photo, they can be shown how it looks on a canvas, panel, mug, or a selection of other products, providing a seamless ordering experience that maximizes sales potential.

Retailers now have 39 premium photo products that can be configured as cross-sells on the Kodak Moments platform. Kodak Moments Retail Software version 24.2 is compatible with Kodak Moments Kiosks, Kodak Moments Self-Service Print Stations, and the Kodak Moments Adaptive Picture Exchange (APEX) dry lab solution. Version 24.2 combines previous releases that, in total, deliver more than 70 new features and upgrades designed to maximize retailers' ability to provide consumers with premium photo products and services.

Photo Drinkware and Coaster Expansion

Kodak Moments Retail Software v24.2 increases retailers' capacity to produce personalized drinkware for same-day purchase. The latest release includes a new stainless-steel tumbler available just in time for the holidays.

Retailers can also offer a new 11-ounce heat-activated photo mug, also known as a "magic mug." Consumers can upload images directly from their device or cloud storage service and design their mug online, or touch-free in store. When consumers fill their mug with a hot drink, their photo appears. "This unique mug is a picture-perfect addition to the morning routine and a thoughtful photo gift for any occasion," said Robinson.

Custom photo mugs are available in several sizes and styles, providing options to suit any beverage or occasion.

To complement the new drinkware products, retailers can now offer customized photo coasters a favorite for weddings, retirements, birthday parties, and everyday use. The same-day product is printed in store and presents an excellent cross-selling opportunity when paired with drinkware purchases.

Optimizing the Retailer and Consumer Experience

Kodak Moments software integrates with existing hardware and can be configured to match retailers' order fulfillment capabilities including delivery to home, order online for pickup in store, and more. Kodak Moments' newest instore offering, the Self-Service Print Station, allows consumers to create, order, pay, and collect their prints immediately, freeing store clerks to concentrate on premium products and other store activities. All of these features and benefits are designed to help retailers provide a better consumer experience and reduce labor costs, especially in high-volume stores.

"We are constantly simplifying and improving ways for retailers to deliver same-day premium photo products to consumers," said Robinson.

