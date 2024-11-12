GigaDevice (Stock Code: 603986), a leading semiconductor supplier, today officially announced the launch of the GD32G5 series high-performance microcontrollers, based on the Arm® Cortex®-M33 core.

The GD32G5 series MCUs, featuring exceptional processing performance, a wide range of digital and analog interface resources, and enhanced security capabilities, can be widely applied across diverse scenarios such as digital power systems, charging stations, energy storage inverters, frequency converters, servo motors, and optical communication. This new product lineup offers 14 models across 7 package types, including LQFP, QFN, and WLCSP. Samples and development boards are now available, and mass production and shipments will begin in December.

Powerful Performance Empowering the Industrial Market

The GD32G5 series MCUs are powered by the high-performance Arm® Cortex®-M33 core, with a clock frequency of up to 216 MHz. These MCUs feature an advanced DSP hardware accelerator and a single-precision floating-point unit (FPU). They also integrate a hardware trigonometric function accelerator (TMU), supporting 10 types of function calculations, along with various other hardware acceleration units, including filter algorithms (FAC) and Fast Fourier Transform (FFT), which significantly enhance processing efficiency. At maximum frequency, the GD32G5 series MCUs deliver performance of up to 316 DMIPS, achieving an impressive CoreMark® score of 694.

The GD32G5 series MCUs are equipped with 256KB to 512KB of embedded Flash memory, supporting the dual-bank Flash feature, and 128KB of SRAM, which includes 32KB Tightly Coupled Memory RAM (TCMRAM) for zero-wait execution of critical instructions and data. Additionally, they feature high-speed cache memory, with up to 2KB I-Cache and 512B D-Cache, further boosting core processing performance.

Extensive Peripherals Enable Development Innovation

The GD32G5 series MCUs integrate a comprehensive range of peripheral resources. They support four 12-bit ADCs with a sampling rate of up to 5.3 MSPS and up to 42 channels, as well as four 12-bit DACs, two of which offer sampling rates as high as 15 MSPS. Additionally, the series includes eight high-speed comparators (COMPs) and a suite of high-precision analog peripherals designed to meet the demands of motor and power control applications. The GD32G5 series also features a 16-channel high-precision timer (HRTimer) with accuracy reaching 145 ps, along with three advanced 8-channel timers, two 32-bit general-purpose timers, five 16-bit general-purpose timers, two 16-bit basic timers, and one low-power timer.

In terms of communication interfaces, the GD32G5 series offers five U(S)ARTs, four I2Cs, three SPIs, and one QSPI supporting up to 200 MHz DDR/SDR interfaces. The MCUs are equipped with three CAN-FD modules, ideal for high-speed communication applications. Additionally, they integrate one HPDF (high-performance digital filter) supporting 8 channels and 4 filters, with external S-? modulator support. The series also includes four configurable logic modules (CLAs) and the Trigsel module, which allows flexible configuration of trigger sources. Designed to operate in a wide temperature range from -40°C to 105°C, the GD32G5 series is well-suited for demanding applications such as optical modules, industrial power supplies, and high-speed motor control, where stringent temperature requirements must be met.

Building a Strong Foundation of Quality with Security and Reliability

The GD32G5 series MCUs are equipped with multiple security features that provide robust protection mechanisms during communication, including secure OTA updates, secure boot, secure debug, and secure firmware upgrades. The MCUs offer 2KB of OTP (One-Time Programmable) storage to ensure that code and data remain unaltered, safeguarding device security and integrity. Additionally, the entire Flash/SRAM region supports ECC (Error Correction Code). The series includes built-in hardware encryption and decryption modules supporting DES, Triple DES, and AES algorithms, ensuring the security of data during communication. Furthermore, the product includes a True Random Number Generator (TRNG) for enhanced security.

The GD32G5 series supports the system-level IEC 61508 SIL2 functional safety standard, offering a comprehensive Safety Package, which includes a Safety Manual, FMEDA (Failure Modes, Effects, and Diagnostic Analysis), and a self-test library. These resources help users accurately identify potential safety risks, providing a solid foundation for the stability and reliability required in industrial applications.

The GD32 development ecosystem is rapidly expanding, with GigaDevice providing a free development environment. The GD32 Embedded Builder IDE, along with debugging and downloading tools like GD-LINK and the all-in-one programming tool, GD32 All-In-One Programmer is now available for the new GD32G5 series high-performance microcontrollers. Major embedded tool vendors in the industry, such as Arm® KEIL, IAR, and SEGGER, will also offer comprehensive support for the GD32G5 series, including development, compilation, and debugging tools. Documentation, software libraries, ecosystem documents, and tools for the series are now available on the website, providing customers with extensive development references.

The GD32G5 product lineup offers 14 models across 7 package types, including LQFP128/100/80/64/48, WLCSP81, and QFN48. Accompanying development boards have also been launched, including the GD32G553Q-EVAL and GD32G553R-EVAL full-feature evaluation boards, as well as the GD32G553V-START, GD32G553M-START, and GD32G553C-START entry-level learning kits, corresponding to different packages and pin configurations, facilitating user development and debugging. Authorized distributors now offer these products for sale.

