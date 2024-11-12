Top Independent Out-of-Home Agency Builds on Global Expansion with Mediabridge Buy

billups, the leading independent out-of-home (OOH) agency, today announced the acquisition of Mediabridge Global, a UK-based out-of-home media specialist. This strategic move strengthens billups' position in the UK and EMEA markets and advances the company's mission to make out-of-home media more accessible, transparent and accountable through technology. This is billups' fifth international acquisition since September 2023.

Mediabridge Global, which launched in 2020, has achieved 30% year-over-year billings growth, building a roster of 30 active agencies representing more than 250 brands. The company has executed campaigns in more than 50 countries. Mediabridge's workflow centers around its proprietary tech platform BRIDGE (formerly bitposter). BRIDGE provides fast, automated access-to-market, including live availability, coupled with dynamic planning and business intelligence that facilitate optimized planning.

"billups has now doubled our local team and enhanced our power to drive results for advertisers in the UK and EMEA," said David Krupp, Global CEO of billups. "Mediabridge's strong client service coupled with a data-forward approach to planning, buying and measuring out-of-home investment aligns with our mission to reinvent out-of-home planning for the performance age. This expansion is one step in many we are making to enhance our competitive position and service a rapidly growing global customer base."

The acquisition significantly expands billups' UK operations, establishing it as the best option on the managed services landscape while enhancing its ability to deliver innovative out-of-home solutions across EMEA.

"This is an incredible opportunity for the Mediabridge team and our customers," said David Payne, CEO of Mediabridge. "billups is setting the standard for the industry with the service, technology and scale that only the world's largest independent out-of-home agency can deliver. They are well-regarded for an ongoing commitment to developing their own tech that supports outcome-led planning. Joining forces will enable us to lean into billups' resources to maintain our focus on delivering the highest standards of planning and client service."

The addition of Mediabridge grows billups' UK team to more than 40 employees and creates an enhanced platform for servicing planning and buying needs across the UK, EMEA and globally.

This acquisition builds on billups' global growth strategy, following recent acquisitions in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Canada, and Malaysia. The company now spans 18 countries across North America, EMEA, APAC, and Australia/New Zealand.

billups is an independent global out-of-home (OOH)agency helping advertisers, agencies and OOH media owners strengthen media performance through a patented analytics and measurement platform. With over 20 years of experience and employees spanning 18 countries, our team unites local OOH expertise with global accessibility to actualize international marketing initiatives. We use proprietary and patented AI-powered technology to plan, optimize and report on media effectiveness, making OOH an indispensable part of media plans. Discover how billups shapes the future of OOH at www.billups.com.

