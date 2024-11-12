Veteran B2B, SaaS, and FinServ marketing executive brings to Credit Benchmark 20+ years in marketing, strategy, and product management having held leadership roles at Everbridge, Dun Bradstreet, American Express, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Credit Benchmark, a leading provider of credit risk data and analytics, today announced the appointment of Christa Ancri as Global Head of Marketing, effective immediately. Based in Credit Benchmark's New York office, Christa will spearhead the company's global marketing strategy and initiatives.

Christa Ancri, Global Head of Marketing, Credit Benchmark (Photo: Business Wire)

"Financial institutions and market participants are increasingly seeking specialized sources of risk information to gain a competitive edge," said Michael Crumpler, CEO of Credit Benchmark. "Christa's extensive experience in driving brand awareness and delivering strategic guidance positions her well to lead our global marketing efforts as we continue to innovate and grow in the credit risk landscape."

Christa brings over two decades of expertise in marketing, product innovation, partnerships, and strategy, having held senior roles at prominent organizations including Everbridge, Dun Bradstreet, American Express, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Marketing at Everbridge, where she was instrumental in shaping global partner marketing, industry analyst relations, and content strategy.

"I am honored to join Credit Benchmark and to contribute to the company's exceptional journey," said Christa Ancri. "As financial institutions increasingly seek differentiated views of risk, Credit Benchmark's unique consensus credit data offers unparalleled value, empowering better decision-making and insights."

As Global Head of Marketing, Christa will oversee the development and execution of strategies that enhance Credit Benchmark's position as the only provider of consensus ratings in the credit risk sector. She is committed to elevating the brand's presence and impact in the financial services industry.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Christa is a founding member and New York Chapter Lead of CREW, a community dedicated to supporting senior and executive leaders, and an executive member of Pavilion, a network for sales and marketing executives at growth-focused companies. She is also a member of Impact 100 Garden State, a non-profit providing transformational support to underserved populations. She holds an MBA in Finance from New York University, Leonard N. Stern School of Business and a BA with distinction in Economics from Connecticut College.

About Credit Benchmark

Founded in 2015, Credit Benchmark is a leading provider of credit risk data and analytics. The company aggregates and anonymizes contributed risk data from over 40 global financial institutions, producing unique obligor-level Credit Consensus Ratings and other key credit metrics. Covering more than 110,000 legal entities-90% of which are not publicly rated-Credit Benchmark's insights are trusted by major financial institutions worldwide to enhance their internal credit risk analysis and gain accurate risk perspectives. Credit Benchmark is headquartered in London with offices in New York and Bangalore.

Contacts:

Laura Saville, Marketing

info@creditbenchmark.com

+44 (0) 20 7099 4322