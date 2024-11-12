Anzeige
12.11.2024
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BI Boligejendomme A/S - removal from trading due to liquidation

Finanznachrichten News
On 4 November 2024 Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S suspended trading in shares issued by
BI Boligejendomme A/S. The suspension was a consequence of the approval at the
extraordinary general meeting of the company's liquidation account and decision
of final liquidation. 



Hence, BI Boligejendommne A/S will be removed from trading at Nasdaq
Copenhagen. The last day of trading the company's shares is today, 12 November
2024. Trading in the company's shares will be suspended up to and including
removal from trading. 



BI Boligejendomme A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded
on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). 



ISIN:            DK0061797461           
--------------------------------------------------------------
Name:            BI Boligejendomme A/S      
--------------------------------------------------------------
Listed capital (of DKK 10): 5,264,414 shares (DKK 52,644,140)
--------------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:           643030              
--------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:         BIABED              
--------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:        260035              
--------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
