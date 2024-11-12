Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BI Boligejendomme A/S - removal from trading due to liquidation

On 4 November 2024 Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S suspended trading in shares issued by BI Boligejendomme A/S. The suspension was a consequence of the approval at the extraordinary general meeting of the company's liquidation account and decision of final liquidation. Hence, BI Boligejendommne A/S will be removed from trading at Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading the company's shares is today, 12 November 2024. Trading in the company's shares will be suspended up to and including removal from trading. BI Boligejendomme A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). ISIN: DK0061797461 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: BI Boligejendomme A/S -------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 10): 5,264,414 shares (DKK 52,644,140) -------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 643030 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BIABED -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 260035 -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66