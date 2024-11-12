Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Specificity (OTC Pink: SPTY) (the "Company"), a leader in precision digital marketing, is proud to announce the appointment of Richard L. Berry, III, as its new Chief Operating Officer. With over 30 years of experience in building successful businesses across various industries, Berry's leadership marks an important milestone in Specificity's continued growth and operational excellence.

Berry brings a proven track record of driving sales, scaling operations, and leading market expansion. Berry previously served as CEO of AquaHydrate Inc., where he led the company to achieve over $15 million in annual revenue through strategic branding, marketing, national distribution partnerships, and effective operations and sales initiatives. Under his leadership, AquaHydrate gained substantial market traction, ultimately resulting in the sale of his controlling interest in the company-valued at $50 million-to Ron Burkle's Yucaipa Companies in collaboration with Mark Wahlberg and other prominent celebrity entrepreneurs. As COO, Berry will be responsible for overseeing Specificity's operational strategies and supporting the execution of key initiatives across its core brands: Specificity, Put-Thru, and Intent Buyers. His expertise in business management, coupled with his experience in public offerings and capital markets, will support Specificity's expansion efforts and enhance investor confidence.

"Specificity's innovative approach to digital marketing sets it apart in an increasingly competitive landscape," said Berry. "I'm excited to contribute to the company's mission of delivering the most advanced audience targeting capabilities and to play a role in scaling its operations for future growth."

Jason Wood, CEO of Specificity, added: "Richard's extensive experience in business building and operational leadership is exactly what we need as we continue to expand our services and grow our market presence. His insights and leadership will help Specificity capitalize on its current momentum and execute our strategic vision."

Berry's appointment comes at a time when Specificity is rapidly expanding its capabilities, evidenced by the launch of IntentBuyers.com and continued development of Put-Thru, a marketing solution tailored for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Specificity has expanded its offerings with the addition of two new brands designed to address critical gaps in the marketing landscape. Put-Thru is tailored specifically for SMBs, providing access to enterprise-level audience targeting and sophisticated marketing strategies typically only accessible to those with larger budgets. This offering empowers smaller businesses to achieve high-impact marketing results within their financial reach. IntentBuyers, the latest launch by Specificity, is set to tackle the issues caused by generic lead aggregators that are commonly used across multiple verticals, with a particular focus on the home services industry. IntentBuyers aims to deliver highly qualified, exclusive, high-intent leads to businesses and their sales teams-improving lead quality and exclusivity while maintaining cost-effectiveness. This new brand reflects Specificity's commitment to creating specialized, results-driven solutions for its clients. As COO, Berry will play a key role in further scaling these operations and driving Specificity's commitment to delivering unparalleled marketing solutions.

About Specificity, Inc.

Specificity, based in Tampa, Florida, is a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions to business-to-business clients as well as business to consumer clients. With a core mission of offering clients the most advanced audience targeting capabilities, Specificity identifies and targets individuals in the buying cycle, maximizing the effectiveness of marketing efforts. The company leverages real-time targeting opportunities to provide businesses with competitive online traffic.

For further information about Specificity Inc. and the range of digital marketing solutions offered, visit - https://www.specificityinc.com.

Specificity also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn. Specificity is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol SPTY.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the Specificity's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of Specificity Inc. believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Specificity Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

