Martin ("MJ") D. McNulty, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, stated, " Acacia's third quarter results reflect the Company's unwavering focus on value creation via its core technology, energy and industrials verticals. The Company generated $23.3 million in consolidated revenue, up 131% compared to the third quarter last year, recorded a net loss of $14.0 million and produced $1.7 million of Total Company Adjusted EBITDA, and $6.9 million of Operated Segment Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.1 Excluding the Company's Intellectual Property Operations, Operated Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $9.0 million for the quarter. A breakdown of the Adjusted EBITDA for each of the Company's operating segments for the three months ended March 31, June 30 and September 30, and the nine months ended September 30 is included in this Earnings Release and in the Company's third quarter 2024 earnings presentation.

Subsequent to the quarter, Acacia completed its third transaction in the last twelve months, acquiring Deflecto Acquisition, Inc., a leading specialty manufacturer of essential products serving the commercial transportation, HVAC and office markets for $103.7 million. I'm excited about the value creation potential Deflecto offers through product and operational optimization, and strategic M&A, and look forward to integrating Deflecto into Acacia's growing portfolio of strategic assets.

Following the Deflecto acquisition, the Company's cash reserves were approximately $280 million for potential future transactions. The Company also delivered approximately $14 million to shareholders as of November 7, 2024, via our stock repurchase program as part of our long-term strategy to deploy excess cash and increase total shareholder returns over time."

Key Business Highlights

Recorded book value per share of $5.85 at September 30, 2024 compared to $5.90 per share at December 31, 2023. Excluding the impact of $14.9 million in non-recurring expenses related to legacy legal matters, which have now been settled, book value per share at September 30, 2024 would have been $6.00 per share.

Generated $23.3 million in consolidated revenue for the quarter, up 131% compared to $10.1 million in revenue in the third quarter of 2023.

Recorded a GAAP net loss of $14.0 million, or $0.14 diluted net loss per share, for the third quarter and a GAAP net loss of $22.6 million, or $0.23 diluted net loss per share, for the first nine months of 2024.

Generated $6.9 million and $26.1 million of Operated Segment Adjusted EBITDA in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

Generated $1.7 million and $12.1 million of Total Company Adjusted EBITDA in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

Continued to manage Parent Costs 2 within Parent Interest Income, with Parent Costs of $14.0 million and Parent Interest Income of $14.7 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

within Parent Interest Income, with Parent Costs of $14.0 million and Parent Interest Income of $14.7 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Generated $70.4 million in operating cash flow during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Repurchased 3,007,294 shares for approximately $14.0 million as of November 7, 2024, through the Company's stock repurchase program as part of the Company's overall long-term strategy to deploy excess cash and increase total shareholder returns over time.

Subsequent to the quarter, on October 18, acquired Deflecto Acquisition, Inc. ("Deflecto") for $103.7 million (the "Transaction"). Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Deflecto is a leading specialty manufacturer of essential products serving the commercial transportation, HVAC and office markets. Deflecto is a market leader across each of its segments and end markets, supplying essential, regulatory mandated products to a blue-chip customer base via long-term relationships with more than 1,500 leading retail, wholesale and OEM customers and distribution partners globally. In the trailing twelve-month period ended August 31, 2024, Deflecto generated revenue of approximately $131 million. Based on current market conditions and trends, Acacia expects Deflecto to generate approximately $128-$136 million in revenue in 2024. The Transaction was funded utilizing cash on hand and borrowings under a new senior credit facility secured by Deflecto. For more information, see the Company's 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 21, 2024.

_________________________ 1 Total Company Adjusted EBITDA and Operated Segment Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See below for a reconciliation of Total Company Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. For the definition of these measures and a reconciliation of the components of Operated Segment Adjusted EBITDA to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see the accompanying supplemental information section.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Total Company Adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the three months ended March 31, June 30 and September 30, and the nine months ended September 30.

Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2024 (In thousands) (Unaudited) GAAP Net Loss $ (186 ) $ (8,446 ) $ (13,996 ) $ (22,628 ) Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (3 ) (383 ) 2,339 1,953 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (1,109 ) (7,061 ) 5,497 (2,673 ) Interest Income and Other, Net (4,769 ) (3,019 ) (2,022 ) (9,810 ) Loss (Gain) on Foreign Currency Exchange 68 134 (130 ) 72 Net Realized and Unrealized (Gain) / Loss on Derivatives (171 ) 2,659 (8,034 ) (5,546 ) Net Realized and Unrealized (Gain) / Loss on Investments (2,160 ) 4,744 4,074 6,658 Non-recurring Legacy Legal Expense 6,243 6,614 2,000 14,857 GAAP Operating Loss $ (2,087 ) $ (4,758 ) $ (10,272 ) $ (17,117 ) Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 4,568 7,405 9,762 21,735 Stock-Based Compensation 858 891 781 2,530 Realized Hedge Gain 800 113 715 1,628 Transaction-Related Costs - 222 320 542 Legacy Matter Costs 2,193 216 368 2,777 Total Company Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,332 $ 4,089 $ 1,674 $ 12,095

_________________________ 2 Parent Cost is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the definition of this measure and a reconciliation of this measure to Operating (Loss) Income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the accompanying supplemental information section.

The following table provides the Adjusted EBITDA for each of the Company's operating segments for the three months ended March 31, June 30 and September 30, and the nine months ended September 30.

Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2024 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Energy Operations Adjusted EBITDA3 $ 1,378 $ 7,039 $ 8,442 $ 16,859 Industrial Operations Adjusted EBITDA3 1,897 449 579 2,925 Operated Segment Adjusted EBITDA (excluding Intellectual Property Operations Adjusted EBITDA) 3,275 7,488 9,021 19,784 Intellectual Property Operations Adjusted EBITDA3 7,160 1,309 (2,139 ) 6,330 Operated Segment Adjusted EBITDA 10,435 8,797 6,882 26,114 Parent Costs (4,103 ) (4,708 ) (5,208 ) (14,019 ) Total Company Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,332 $ 4,089 $ 1,674 $ 12,095

The following table provides Parent Costs and Parent Interest Income for the three months ended March 31, June 30 and September 30, and the nine months ended September 30.

Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2024 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Parent Costs $ (4,103 ) $ (4,708 ) $ (5,208 ) $ (14,019 ) Parent Interest Income $ 5,079 $ 5,028 $ 4,570 $ 14,677

_________________________ 3 Energy Operations Adjusted EBITDA, Industrial Operations Adjusted EBITDA and Intellectual Operations Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For the definitions of these measures and reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see the accompanying supplemental information section.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Summary and Highlights:

Total revenues were $23.3 million, up 131% compared to $10.1 million in the same quarter last year. Energy Operations generated $15.8 million in revenue in the quarter. As the Company's initial investment in Benchmark closed on November 13, 2023, there is no comparable revenue in the same quarter last year. Industrial Operations generated $7.0 million in revenue during the quarter, compared to $8.3 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to a decrease in printer sales. Intellectual Property Operations generated $0.5 million in licensing and other revenue during the quarter, compared to $1.8 million in the same quarter last year.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $11.1 million, compared to $11.6 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in Parent company G&A partially offset by the addition of the Company's new energy segment operations.

The Company recorded a GAAP operating loss of $10.3 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $13.2 million in the same quarter of last year primarily due to higher revenues generated. Energy Operations contributed $3.1 million in operating income, which included $4.3 million of non-cash depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses, $0.3 million in one-time transaction costs and does not reflect $0.7 million of realized derivatives gain. Such income includes revenue from the Revolution assets that Benchmark acquired earlier in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for Energy Operations was $8.4 million. Industrial Operations contributed $0.1 million in operating loss which included $0.7 million of non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for Acacia's Industrial Operations was $0.6 million. The third quarter included $1.9 million in non-recurring Parent general and administrative charges.

The Company recorded GAAP net loss of $14.0 million, or $0.14 diluted net loss per share, compared to GAAP net income of $1.6 million, or $0.03 diluted net loss per share, in the third quarter of last year. Net loss included $4.1 million in unrealized loss related to the fair value of equity securities at September 30, 2024. Net loss included $2.0 million in non-recurring expense related to legacy legal matters, which have now been settled.



The following table provides a breakdown of the Company's financial highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Intellectual property operations $ 0.5 $ 1.8 $ 19.4 $ 6.3 Industrial operations 7.0 8.3 22.2 26.5 Energy operations 15.8 - 31.8 - Total revenues $ 23.3 $ 10.1 $ 73.5 $ 32.8 Operating loss $ (10.3 ) $ (13.2 ) $ (17.1 ) $ (35.0 ) Unrealized gains (losses) 1 $ (4.1 ) $ 8.8 $ (35.5 ) $ 18.8 Realized gains (losses) $ - $ - $ 28.9 $ (9.4 ) Non-recurring legacy legal expense $ (2.0 ) $ - $ (14.9 ) $ - GAAP Net (loss) income $ (14.0 ) $ 1.6 $ (22.6 ) $ (7.7 ) GAAP Diluted net loss per share $ (0.14 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.23 ) 1 Unrealized gains and (losses) are related to the change in fair value of equity securities as of the end of the reported period and for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, and include the reversal of the previously recorded unrealized gain related to the Company's Arix Bioscience Plc. position for a realized gain.

Life Sciences Portfolio

Acacia has generated $564.1 million in proceeds from sales and royalties of its Life Sciences Portfolio, which was purchased for an aggregate price of $301.4 million in 2020. At September 30, 2024 Acacia's remaining positions in its Life Sciences Portfolio represented $25.7 million in book value:

Acacia holds interests in three private companies, valued at an aggregate of $25.7 million, net of non-controlling interests, including an approximately 26% interest in Viamet Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an approximately 18% interest in AMO Pharma, Ltd. and an approximately 4% interest in NovaBiotics Ltd. Values are based on cost or equity accounting.

Balance Sheet and Capital Structure

Cash, cash equivalents and equity investments measured at fair value totaled $374.2 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $403.2 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in cash was primarily due to $60.0 million paid to acquire the Revolution assets, $12.0 million paid on the Benchmark revolving credit facility and $7.3 million in repurchases of common stock during the quarter, offset by cash provided by operating activities.

Equity securities without readily determinable fair value totaled $5.8 million at September 30, 2024, unchanged from December 31, 2023.

Investment securities representing equity method investments totaled $19.9 million at September 30, 2024 (net of noncontrolling interests), unchanged from December 31, 2023. Acacia owns 64% of MalinJ1, which results in a 26% indirect ownership stake in Viamet Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for Acacia.

The Parent company's total indebtedness was zero at September 30, 2024. On a consolidated basis, Acacia's total indebtedness was $70.0 million in non-recourse debt at Benchmark as of September 30, 2024.

Book Value as of September 30, 2024

At September 30, 2024, Acacia's book value was $578.6 million and there were 98.8 million shares of common stock outstanding, for a book value per share of $5.85. Excluding the impact of $14.9 million in non-recurring expenses related to legacy legal matters, which have now been settled, the Company's book value per share at September 30, 2024 would have been $6.00 per share.

Share Repurchase Program

On November 9, 2023, Acacia's Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program (the "Repurchase Program") for up to $20.0 million, subject to a cap of 5,800,000 shares of Acacia common stock. As of November 7, 2024, the Company has repurchased 3,007,294 common shares for $14.0 million as part of the Company's overall long-term strategy to deploy excess cash and increase total shareholder returns over time. The Company intends to continue to opportunistically complete share repurchases in the open market during the fourth quarter of 2024 and into 2025, subject to operating needs, market conditions, legal requirements, stock price and other considerations. The Repurchase Program has no time limit and does not require the repurchase of a minimum number of shares. The common stock may be repurchased on the open market, in block trades, or in privately negotiated transactions, including under plans complying with the provisions of Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act. Refer to Note 14 to the consolidated financial statements in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2024 for additional information.

About the Company

Acacia (Nasdaq: ACTG) is a publicly traded company that is focused on acquiring and operating attractive businesses across the mature technology, energy, and industrial/manufacturing sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon. Acacia operates its businesses based on three key principles of people, process and performance and has built a management team with demonstrated expertise in research, transactions and execution, and operations and management. Additional information about Acacia and its subsidiaries is available at www.acaciaresearch.com.

ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 360,050 $ 340,091 Equity securities 14,100 63,068 Equity securities without readily determinable fair value 5,816 5,816 Equity method investments 30,934 30,934 Accounts receivable, net 10,733 80,555 Inventories 12,218 10,921 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,795 23,127 Total current assets 457,646 554,512 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,366 2,356 Oil and natural gas properties, net 190,149 25,117 Goodwill 8,990 8,990 Other intangible assets, net 30,872 33,556 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 1,366 1,872 Deferred income tax assets, net 8,424 2,915 Other non-current assets 7,759 4,227 Total assets $ 707,572 $ 633,545 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,258 $ 3,261 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,668 8,405 Accrued compensation 4,969 4,207 Current asset retirement obligation 1,562 - Royalties and contingent legal fees payable 6,194 10,786 Deferred revenue 1,268 977 Total current liabilities 27,919 27,636 Asset retirement obligation 28,065 - Long-term lease liabilities 1,251 1,736 Revolving credit facility 70,000 10,525 Other long-term liabilities 1,771 4,039 Total liabilities 129,006 43,936 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 98,838,337 and 99,895,473 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 99 100 Treasury stock, at cost, 17,720,825 and 16,183,703 shares as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (105,560 ) (98,258 ) Additional paid-in capital 907,996 906,153 Accumulated deficit (262,357 ) (239,729 ) Total Acacia Research Corporation stockholders' equity 540,178 568,266 Noncontrolling interests 38,388 21,343 Total stockholders' equity 578,566 589,609 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 707,572 $ 633,545

ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Intellectual property operations $ 486 $ 1,760 $ 19,442 $ 6,330 Industrial operations 7,007 8,324 22,183 26,461 Energy operations 15,817 - 31,843 - Total revenues 23,310 10,084 73,468 32,791 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues - intellectual property operations 5,707 5,470 18,473 15,218 Cost of revenues - industrial operations 3,523 4,377 10,849 13,530 Cost of production - energy operations 11,729 - 23,082 - Engineering and development expenses - industrial operations 108 172 420 593 Sales and marketing expenses - industrial operations 1,391 1,613 4,333 5,385 General and administrative expenses 11,124 11,605 33,428 33,071 Total costs and expenses 33,582 23,237 90,585 67,797 Operating loss (10,272 ) (13,153 ) (17,117 ) (35,006 ) Other income (expense): Equity securities investments: Change in fair value of equity securities (4,074 ) 8,823 (35,519 ) 18,783 Gain (loss) on sale of equity securities - - 28,861 (9,360 ) Earnings on equity investment in joint venture - 3,375 - 3,375 Net realized and unrealized (loss) gain (4,074 ) 12,198 (6,658 ) 12,798 Non-recurring legacy legal expense (2,000 ) - (14,857 ) - Change in fair value of the Series B warrants and embedded derivatives - 1,525 - 8,241 Gain on derivatives - energy operations 8,034 - 5,546 - Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange 130 (70 ) (72 ) 25 Interest expense on Senior Secured Notes - (130 ) - (1,930 ) Interest income and other, net 2,022 2,195 9,810 9,943 Total other income (expense) 4,112 15,718 (6,231 ) 29,077 (Loss) income before income taxes (6,160 ) 2,565 (23,348 ) (5,929 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (5,497 ) 197 2,673 (641 ) Net (loss) income including noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (11,657 ) 2,762 (20,675 ) (6,570 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (2,339 ) (1,126 ) (1,953 ) (1,126 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Acacia Research Corporation $ (13,996 ) $ 1,636 $ (22,628 ) $ (7,696 ) Loss per share: Net loss attributable to common stockholders - Basic $ (13,996 ) $ (1,741 ) $ (22,628 ) $ (15,703 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic 99,854,723 94,328,452 99,893,336 67,072,835 Basic net loss per common share $ (0.14 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.23 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders - Diluted $ (13,996 ) $ (3,164 ) $ (22,628 ) $ (15,703 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Diluted 99,854,723 99,122,973 99,893,336 67,072,835 Diluted net loss per common share $ (0.14 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.23 )

ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION - SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

This earnings release includes adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments. Total Company Adjusted EBITDA, Operated Segment Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for each of the Company's segments are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used by management and external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements. GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future performance, financial position or cash flow that includes or excludes amounts that are excluded or included, respectively, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the Company's financial statements.

Total Company Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income / (loss) before net income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, income tax (benefit) / expense, interest income and other, net, loss / (gain) on foreign currency exchange, net realized and unrealized (gain) / loss on derivatives, net realized and unrealized loss / (gain) on investments, non-recurring legacy legal expenses, depreciation, depletion and amortization, stock-based compensation, realized hedge gain / (loss), transaction-related costs, and costs related to certain legacy items. Operated Segment Adjusted EBITDA is the aggregate of Energy Operations Adjusted EBITDA, Industrial Operations Adjusted EBITDA and Intellectual Property Operations Adjusted EBITDA. The Company is providing Total Company Adjusted EBITDA and Operated Segment Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, because management believes these metrics provide investors with useful supplemental information in comparing the operating results across reporting periods by excluding items that are not considered indicative of core operating performance. These measures are not intended to replace the presentation of financial results in accordance with GAAP and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures supplements other metrics the Company uses to internally evaluate its subsidiary businesses and facilitate the comparison of past and present operating performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Energy Operations

Energy Operations Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income / (loss) for Acacia's Energy Operations before depreciation, depletion and amortization expense and transaction related costs, and including realized hedge gain / (loss). The Company is providing its Energy Operations' Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, because the metric provides investors with useful supplemental information in comparing the operating results across reporting periods by excluding items that are not considered indicative of core operating performance.

Industrial Operations

Industrial Operations Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income / (loss) for Acacia's Industrial Operations before intangibles amortization and depreciation and amortization expense. The Company is providing its Industrial Operations' Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, because the metric provides investors with useful supplemental information in comparing the operating results across reporting periods by excluding items that are not considered indicative of core operating performance.

Intellectual Property Operations

Intellectual Property Operations Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income / (loss) for Acacia's Intellectual Property Operations before patent amortization, depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation. The Company is providing Intellectual Property Operations' Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, because the metric provides investors with useful supplemental information in comparing the operating results across reporting periods by excluding items that are not considered indicative of core operating performance.

Parent Costs

Parent Costs are defined as operating income / (loss) attributable to Parent before depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation, and costs related to certain legacy matters attributable to the Parent organization. The Company is providing Parent Costs, a non-GAAP financial measure, because it believes it gives the investor a clear picture of a normalized parent-level expense burden.

The following tables reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the Company's operating segments and for Parent Costs for the three months ended March 31, June 30 and September 30, and the nine months ended September 30.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Energy Operations Industrial Operations Intellectual Property Operations Parent Costs Consolidated Total (In thousands) (Unaudited) GAAP Operating (Loss) Income $ 156 $ 1,212 $ 3,282 $ (6,737 ) $ (2,087 ) Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 422 685 3,435 26 4,568 Stock-Based Compensation - - 443 415 858 Realized Hedge Gain 800 - - - 800 Transaction-Related Costs - - - - - Legacy Matter Costs - - - 2,193 2,193 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,378 $ 1,897 $ 7,160 $ (4,103 ) $ 6,332 Parent Interest Income $ 5,079 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Energy Operations Industrial Operations Intellectual Property Operations Parent Costs Consolidated Total (In thousands) (Unaudited) GAAP Operating (Loss) Income $ 3,249 $ (234 ) $ (2,253 ) $ (5,520 ) $ (4,758 ) Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 3,455 683 3,241 26 7,405 Stock-Based Compensation - - 321 570 891 Realized Hedge Gain 113 - - - 113 Transaction-Related Costs 222 - - - 222 Legacy Matter Costs - - - 216 216 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,039 $ 449 $ 1,309 $ (4,708 ) $ 4,089 Parent Interest Income $ 5,028 Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Energy Operations Industrial Operations Intellectual Property Operations Parent Costs Consolidated Total (In thousands) (Unaudited) GAAP Operating (Loss) Income $ 3,064 $ (101 ) $ (7,138 ) $ (6,097 ) $ (10,272 ) Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 4,343 680 4,714 25 9,762 Stock-Based Compensation - - 285 496 781 Realized Hedge Gain 715 - - - 715 Transaction-Related Costs 320 - - - 320 Legacy Matter Costs - - - 368 368 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,442 $ 579 $ (2,139 ) $ (5,208 ) $ 1,674 Parent Interest Income $ 4,570 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Energy Operations Industrial Operations Intellectual Property Operations Parent Costs Consolidated Total (In thousands) (Unaudited) GAAP Operating (Loss) Income $ 6,469 $ 877 $ (6,109 ) $ (18,354 ) $ (17,117 ) Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 8,220 2,048 11,390 77 21,735 Stock-Based Compensation - - 1,049 1,481 2,530 Realized Hedge Gain 1,628 - - - 1,628 Transaction-Related Costs 542 - - - 542 Legacy Matter Costs - - - 2,777 2,777 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,859 $ 2,925 $ 6,330 $ (14,019 ) $ 12,095 Parent Interest Income $ 14,677

