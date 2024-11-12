MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM), the world's paper company, is releasing third quarter 2024 earnings.
Financial Highlights - Third Quarter vs. Second Quarter
- Net income of $95 million ($2.27 per diluted share) vs. $83 million ($1.98 per diluted share)
- Adjusted operating earnings1 of $102 million ($2.44 per diluted share) vs. $83 million ($1.98 per diluted share)
- Adjusted EBITDA2 of $193 million (20% margin) vs. $164 million (18% margin)
- Cash provided by operating activities of $163 million vs. $115 million
- Free cash flow3 of $119 million vs. $62 million
Commercial and Operational Highlights - Third Quarter vs. Second Quarter
- Price and mix decreased by $4 million due to mix in North America
- Volume improved by $10 million due to higher shipments in North America
- Operations and other costs increased slightly by $1 million
- Planned maintenance outage expenses decreased by $28 million due to no major annual outages
- Input and transportation costs increased by $4 million, primarily driven by higher fiber costs in Latin America
Fourth Quarter Outlook
- Adjusted EBITDA of $150 million to $165 million
- Compared to the third quarter:
- Price and mix are expected to be unfavorable $20 million to $25 million due to pulp and paper price decreases in Europe, higher export mix in Latin America and customer mix in North America
- Volume is projected to improve by $15 million to $20 million, with seasonally stronger volume in Latin America
- Operations and other costs are expected to increase up to $5 million due to an $8 million operating expense for a planned ten-year turbine generator maintenance event at our Eastover, South Carolina, mill, which is partially offset by better fixed cost absorption from less economic downtime in North America
- Input and transportation costs are projected to increase by $5 million to $10 million, mainly due to transportation and seasonally higher energy
- Total planned maintenance outage expenses are expected to increase by $17 million
Management Summary from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jean-Michel Ribiéras
We delivered strong earnings with a 20% adjusted EBITDA margin and outstanding free cash flow in the third quarter, driven by solid operational performance, good commercial execution and stable input costs. The quarter also had no planned maintenance outages.
On Oct. 31, we announced we are mutually terminating a supply agreement for uncoated freesheet, bristols and specialty papers from International Paper's Georgetown, South Carolina, mill, effective Dec. 31, 2024. We will continue to optimize our North America region by leveraging strategic initiatives to simplify the business, unlock efficiencies and drive earnings growth.
We have seen encouraging increases in industry demand across our regions and expect recent capacity reduction announcements to lead to more favorable supply and demand balance trends in 2025. We are confident in our strategy to grow earnings and cash flow by continuing to invest in high-return projects in our mills and processes.
We continue to allocate capital to generate long-term shareowner value. So far this year, we repurchased $30 million of our shares and have $120 million remaining on our $150 million share repurchase authorization from September 2023. Our board of directors declared a $0.45 per share dividend in the fourth quarter, which we paid Oct. 17. As of today, we have distributed $62 million through four quarterly dividends in 2024. We are committed to return at least 40% of our free cash flow to shareowners this year through share repurchases and dividends.
We are making good progress with Project Horizon, our structural cost reduction program to streamline overhead, manufacturing and supply chain costs. Before inflation, we are on target to exceed our $110 million run rate savings goal by up to $10 million by the end of 2024.
Select Financial Measures
(In millions)
Third
Second
Third
Net Sales
$
965
$
933
$
897
Net Income
95
83
58
Business Segment Operating Profit
150
122
116
Adjusted Operating Earnings
102
83
72
Adjusted EBITDA
193
164
158
Cash Provided By Operating Activities
163
115
197
Free Cash Flow
119
62
155
Segment Information
Sylvamo uses business segment operating profit to measure the earnings performance of its businesses and is calculated as set forth in footnote (f) under the "Sales and Earnings by Business Segment" table (page 8). Third quarter 2024 net sales by business segment and operating profit by business segment compared with the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023 are as follows:
Business Segment Results
(In millions)
Third
Second
Third
Net Sales by Business Segment
Europe
$
194
$
206
$
184
Latin America
247
245
246
North America
532
493
476
Inter-segment Sales
(8
)
(11
)
(9
)
Net Sales
$
965
$
933
$
897
Operating Profit by Business Segment
Europe
$
3
$
8
$
(14
)
Latin America
49
37
55
North America
98
77
75
Business Segment Operating Profit
$
150
$
122
$
116
Operating profits in the third quarter of 2024:
Europe - $3 million compared with $8 million in the second quarter of 2024. Earnings were lower mostly due to higher unabsorbed costs from economic downtime and slightly unfavorable price and mix, which more than offset lower operating costs.
Latin America - $49 million compared with $37 million in the second quarter of 2024. Earnings were higher due to favorable price and mix, lower operating costs and lower planned maintenance outages which more than offset higher input costs.
North America - $98 million compared with $77 million in the second quarter of 2024. Earnings were higher due to higher volumes, lower planned maintenance outages and lower input costs which more than offset unfavorable mix and higher unabsorbed costs due to economic downtime.
Effective Tax Rate
The reported effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 28%, compared to 27% for the second quarter of 2024. The higher rate for the third quarter was due to the mix of earnings in our regions.
Excluding net special items, the effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 28%, compared with 27% for the second quarter of 2024.
The effective tax rate excluding net special items is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by adjusting the income tax provision and rate to exclude the tax effect at the applicable statutory rate of net special items. Management believes that this presentation provides useful information to investors by providing a more meaningful comparison of the income tax rate between past and present periods.
Effects of Net Special Items
Net special items in the third quarter of 2024 amounted to a net after-tax charge of $7 million ($0.17 per diluted share), compared with a net after-tax charge of $0 million ($0.00 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2024.
Earnings Webcast
The company will host an audio webcast at 10 a.m. EST / 9 a.m. CST. All interested parties are invited to listen at investors.sylvamo.com.
Parties who wish to participate should call 800-715-9871 (U.S.) or +1-646-307-1963 (international) and use access code 2975749. Participants should call in no later than 9:45 a.m. EST / 8:45 a.m. CST.
Replays are available at investors.sylvamo.com for one year and by phone for one week. To listen by phone, call 800-770-2030 (U.S.) or +1-609-800-9909 (international) and use access code 2975749.
About Sylvamo
Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) is the world's paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. Our vision is to be the employer, supplier and investment of choice. We transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, we employ more than 6,500 colleagues. Net sales for 2023 were $3.7 billion. For more information, please visit Sylvamo.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including the information under the headings "Fourth Quarter Outlook" and "Management Summary from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jean-Michel Ribiéras." Any or all forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect, and our actual actions and results could differ materially from what they express or imply, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those disclosed in the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in our subsequent filings with the SEC, available on our website, Sylvamo.com. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.
SYLVAMO CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
Preliminary and Unaudited
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Sales
$
965
$
897
$
933
$
2,803
$
2,757
Costs and Expenses
Cost of products sold
700
665
(g)
684
(e)
2,100
(d)
2,055
(g)
Selling and administrative expenses
74
(a)
89
(h)
82
(f)
230
(a)
248
(h)
Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested
39
(b)
36
37
115
(b)
105
Taxes other than payroll and income taxes
6
7
8
21
19
Interest expense (income), net
14
(c)
9
9
32
(c)
28
(j)
Income Before Income Taxes
132
91
113
305
302
Income tax provision
37
33
(i)
30
84
98
(i)
Net Income
$
95
$
58
$
83
$
221
$
204
Earnings Per Share
Basic
$
2.32
$
1.39
$
2.02
$
5.37
$
4.83
Diluted
$
2.27
$
1.37
$
1.98
$
5.26
$
4.77
Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted
42
42
42
42
43
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this condensed consolidated statement of operations.
Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
(a)
Includes pre-tax loss of $2 million ($1 million after taxes) for legal fees related to the Brazil Tax Dispute for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. Also includes pre-tax loss of $1 million ($1 million after taxes) and $2 million ($2 million after taxes) for certain severance costs related to our salaried workforce for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. Finally, includes pre-tax loss of $2 million ($1 million after taxes) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, for integration costs related to the Nymölla acquisition.
(b)
Includes pre-tax loss of $1 million ($1 million after taxes) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, related to forest fires in Brazil.
(c)
Includes pre-tax loss of $5 million ($4 million after taxes) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, related to debt extinguishment costs.
(d)
Includes pre-tax gain of $1 million ($1 million after taxes) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, to adjust the recognition of a foreign value-added tax refund in Brazil. Also includes pre-tax loss of $1 million ($1 million after taxes) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, for other charges.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
(e)
Includes pre-tax gain of $1 million ($1 million after taxes) to adjust the recognition of a foreign value-added tax refund in Brazil.
(f)
Includes pre-tax loss of $1 million ($1 million after taxes) for certain severance costs related to our salaried workforce.
Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
(g)
Includes pre-tax loss of $3 million ($2 million after taxes) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, for certain severance costs related to our salaried workforce and incremental expense of $9 million ($7 million after taxes) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, related to the impact of the step-up of acquired Nymölla inventory sold during the first quarter.
(h)
Includes a pre-tax loss of $10 million ($8 million after taxes) for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023, for certain severance costs related to our salaried workforce. Also includes pre-tax loss of $3 million ($2 million after taxes) for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and a pre-tax loss of $8 million ($6 million after taxes) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, for transaction costs related to the Nymölla acquisition. Finally, includes a pre-tax loss of $4 million ($3 million after taxes) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 for professional and legal fees related to negotiations resulting in a shareholder cooperation agreement.
(i)
Includes a $2 million tax expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 related to the write-off of certain deferred tax assets.
(j)
Includes $9 million ($6 million after taxes) of interest income related to tax settlements and a pre-tax loss of $5 million ($4 million after taxes) related to debt extinguishment costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
SYLVAMO CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Operating Earnings
Preliminary and Unaudited
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Income
$
95
$
58
$
83
$
221
$
204
Add back: Net special items expense (income)
7
14
-
9
25
Adjusted Operating Earnings
$
102
$
72
$
83
$
230
$
229
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share as Reported
$
2.27
$
1.37
$
1.98
$
5.26
$
4.77
Add back: Net special items expense (income)
0.17
0.33
-
0.22
0.58
Adjusted Operating Earnings Per Share
$
2.44
$
1.70
$
1.98
$
5.48
$
5.35
SYLVAMO CORPORATION
Sales and Earnings by Business Segment
Preliminary and Unaudited
(In millions)
Net Sales by Business Segment
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Europe
$
194
$
184
$
206
$
607
$
624
Latin America
247
246
245
708
718
North America
532
476
493
1,515
1,455
Inter-segment Sales
(8
)
(9
)
(11
)
(27
)
(40
)
Net Sales
$
965
$
897
$
933
$
2,803
$
2,757
Operating Profit by Business Segment
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Europe
$
3
$
(14
)
$
8
$
7
$
(2
)
Latin America
49
55
37
100
149
North America
98
75
77
237
217
Business Segment Operating Profit
$
150
$
116
$
122
$
344
$
364
Income Before Income Taxes
$
132
$
91
$
113
$
305
$
302
Interest expense (income), net
14
(a)
9
9
32
(a)
28
(e)
Net special items expense (income)
4
(b)
16
(d)
-
(c)
7
(b)
34
(d)
Business Segment Operating Profit (f)
$
150
$
116
$
122
$
344
$
364
Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
(a)
Includes pre-tax loss of $5 million ($4 million after taxes) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, related to debt extinguishment costs.
(b)
Includes pre-tax loss of $2 million ($1 million after taxes) for legal fees related to the Brazil Tax Dispute for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and a pre-tax loss of $1 million ($1 million after taxes) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, related to forest fires in Brazil. Also includes pre-tax loss of $1 million ($1 million after taxes) and $2 million ($2 million after taxes) for certain severance costs related to our salaried workforce for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. Finally, includes pre-tax loss of $2 million ($1 million after taxes) for integration costs related to the Nymölla acquisition, a pre-tax gain of $1 million ($1 million after taxes) to adjust the recognition of a foreign value-added tax refund in Brazil and a pre-tax loss of $1 million ($1 million after taxes) for other charges, all for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
(c)
Includes pre-tax loss of $1 million ($1 million after taxes) for certain severance costs related to our salaried workforce. Also includes pre-tax gain of $1 million ($1 million after taxes) to adjust the recognition of a foreign value-added tax refund in Brazil.
Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
(d)
Includes pre-tax loss of $13 million ($10 million after taxes) for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 for certain severance costs related to our salaried workforce. Also includes a pre-tax loss of $3 million ($2 million after taxes) for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and a pre-tax loss of $8 million ($6 million after taxes) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, for transaction costs related to the Nymölla acquisition. Finally, includes a pre-tax loss of $4 million ($3 million after taxes) for professional and legal fees related to negotiations resulting in a shareholder cooperation agreement and incremental expense of $9 million ($7 million after taxes) related to the impact of the step-up of acquired Nymölla inventory sold during the first quarter for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
(e)
Includes $9 million ($6 million after taxes) of interest income related to tax settlements and a pre-tax loss of $5 million ($4 million after taxes) related to debt extinguishment costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
(f)
As set forth in the chart above, business segment operating profit is defined as income before income taxes, but excluding net interest expense (income) and net special items. Business segment operating profit is a measure reported to our management for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to our business segments and assessing the performance of our business segments.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Preliminary and Unaudited
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Income
$
95
$
58
$
83
$
221
$
204
Adjustments:
Income tax provision
37
33
30
84
98
Interest expense (income), net
14
9
9
32
28
Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested
39
36
37
115
105
Stock-based compensation
5
6
5
17
21
Net special items expense (income)
3
16
-
6
34
Adjusted EBITDA
$
193
$
158
$
164
$
475
$
490
Net Sales
$
965
$
897
$
933
$
2,803
$
2,757
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
20.0
%
17.6
%
17.6
%
16.9
%
17.8
%
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Business Segment
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Adjusted EBITDA
Europe
$
11
$
(5
)
$
17
$
33
$
23
Latin America
69
74
55
158
204
North America
113
89
92
284
263
Total Business Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$
193
$
158
$
164
$
475
$
490
Net Sales (excluding inter-segment sales eliminations)
Europe
$
194
$
184
$
206
$
607
$
624
Latin America
247
246
245
708
718
North America
532
476
493
1,515
1,455
Total Business Segment Net Sales
$
973
$
906
$
944
$
2,830
$
2,797
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Europe
6
%
(3
)%
8
%
5
%
4
%
Latin America
28
%
30
%
22
%
22
%
28
%
North America
21
%
19
%
19
%
19
%
18
%
SYLVAMO CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
Preliminary and Unaudited
(In millions)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and temporary investments
$
248
$
220
Restricted cash
60
60
Accounts and notes receivable, net
439
428
Contract assets
34
27
Inventories
421
404
Other current assets
27
54
Total Current Assets
1,229
1,193
Plants, Properties and Equipment, Net
970
1,002
Forestlands
361
364
Goodwill
125
139
Right of Use Assets
60
58
Deferred Charges and Other Assets
116
116
Total Assets
$
2,861
$
2,872
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
381
$
421
Notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt
43
28
Accrued payroll and benefits
76
63
Other current liabilities
214
183
Total Current Liabilities
714
695
Long-Term Debt
883
931
Deferred Income Taxes
164
189
Other Liabilities
163
156
Equity
Common stock, $1 par value, 200.0 shares authorized, 44.9 shares and 44.5 shares issued and 41.0 shares and 41.2 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
45
45
Paid-In Capital
65
48
Retained Earnings
2,393
2,222
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(1,371
)
(1,256
)
1,132
1,059
Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 3.9 shares and 3.3 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
(195
)
(158
)
Total Equity
937
901
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
2,861
$
2,872
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Preliminary and Unaudited
(In millions)
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
Operating Activities
Net income
$
221
$
204
Depreciation, amortization, and cost of timber harvested
115
105
Deferred income tax provision (benefit), net
(4
)
4
Stock-based compensation
17
21
Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other
Accounts and notes receivable
(28
)
99
Inventories
(21
)
(46
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
16
(122
)
Other
(11
)
72
Cash Provided By Operating Activities
305
337
Investment Activities
Invested in capital projects
(157
)
(147
)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
-
(167
)
Cash Provided By (Used for) Investment Activities
(157
)
(314
)
Financing Activities
Dividends paid
(43
)
(32
)
Issuance of debt
250
443
Reduction of debt
(285
)
(482
)
Repurchases of common stock
(30
)
(53
)
Other
(6
)
(7
)
Cash Provided By (Used for) Financing Activities
(114
)
(131
)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
(6
)
2
Change in Cash, Temporary Investments and Restricted Cash
28
(106
)
Cash, Temporary Investments and Restricted Cash
Beginning of the period
280
360
End of the period
$
308
$
254
SYLVAMO CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operations to Free Cash Flow
Preliminary and Unaudited
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash Provided By Operating Activities
$
163
$
197
$
115
$
305
$
337
Adjustments:
Cash invested in capital projects
(44
)
(42
)
(53
)
(157
)
(147
)
Free Cash Flow
$
119
$
155
$
62
$
148
$
190
SYLVAMO CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA - Fourth Quarter 2024 Outlook
Estimates
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
Net Income
$66 - $77
Adjustments:
Income tax provision
27 - 31
Interest expense (income), net
8
Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested
43
Stock-based compensation
6
Adjusted EBITDA
$150 - $165
