HUYA Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Third Quarter 2024 Highlights [ 1]
- Total net revenues were RMB1,537.7 million (US$219.1 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1,664.3 million for the same period of 2023.
- Game-related services, advertising and other revenues (formerly known as advertising and other revenues) were RMB410.2 million (US$58.4 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB132.6 million for the same period of 2023.
- Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB23.6 million (US$3.4 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB10.5 million for the same period of 2023.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. [2 ] was RMB78.0 million (US$11.1 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB106.7 million for the same period of 2023.
- Average mobile MAUs [3 ] for the third quarter of 2024 was 84.0 million, compared with 86.0 million for the same period of 2023.
"In the third quarter of 2024, our game-related services business achieved robust growth thanks to our continuous efforts to enhance cooperation with game studios and deepen broadcasters' engagement on our platform. Revenues from game-related services, advertising, and others grew by 209.3% year-over-year in the third quarter, reaching RMB410.2 million and contributing a record high of 26.7% of our total net revenues," said Mr. Junhong Huang, Acting Co-Chief Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of Huya. "We also maintained stable engagement across our high-quality user base. Our paying users [4 ] rose by 9.5% year-over-year to 4.6 million in the third quarter, driven by the increase in users paying for game-related services. Furthermore, our growing collaborations with various content platforms brought our compelling game live streaming and video content to a wider audience, unlocking new commercialization opportunities. Going forward, we will continue to foster in-house content initiatives and develop productive partnerships, unleashing our potential across game-related services and live streaming and propelling our long-term business development."
Mr. Raymond Peng Lei, Acting Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Huya, continued, "We recorded total net revenues of RMB1.54 billion in the third quarter. While the macroeconomic and industry environment continued to weigh on our live streaming revenues, we proactively adjusted our business structure to support our strategic transformation. Game-related services, advertising and other businesses maintained strong growth momentum and made a more meaningful contribution to our topline. Overall, we delivered a stable year-over-year operating performance by improving efficiency and reducing total operating expenses by 20.9% year-over-year. Regarding shareholder returns, as of the end of September 2024, we had repurchased US$61.1 million of Huya shares through our share repurchase program. We have also returned an aggregate value of approximately US$400 million through two rounds of special cash dividends this year. As always, we remain committed to enhancing our financial and operating performance and creating greater value for shareholders."
Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Total net revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB1,537.7 million (US$219.1 million), compared with RMB1,664.3 million for the same period of 2023.
Live streaming revenues were RMB1,127.5 million (US$160.7 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1,531.7 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to the continued impact of the macroeconomic and industry environment and the Company's proactive business adjustments in support of its strategic transformation and prudent operations.
Game-related services, advertising and other revenues were RMB410.2 million (US$58.4 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB132.6 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to increased revenues from game distribution and advertising services and in-game item sales, which was mainly attributable to the Company's deepened cooperation with Tencent and other game companies.
Cost of revenues decreased by 6.1% to RMB1,334.1 million (US$190.1 million) for the third quarter of 2024 from RMB1,421.5 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to decreased revenue sharing fees and content costs, as well as bandwidth and server custody fees.
Revenue sharing fees and content costs decreased by 4.9% to RMB1,172.7 million (US$167.1 million) for the third quarter of 2024 from RMB1,233.2 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to decreased live streaming revenue sharing fees associated with the decline in live streaming revenues as well as lower costs related to licensed e-sports content, partially offset by increased game-related services, advertising and other revenue sharing fees.
Bandwidth and server custody fees decreased by 26.4% to RMB61.4 million (US$8.8 million) for the third quarter of 2024 from RMB83.4 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to continued technology and management enhancement efforts, as well as favorable pricing terms.
Gross profit was RMB203.6 million (US$29.0 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB242.8 million for the same period of 2023. Gross margin was 13.2% for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 14.6% for the same period of 2023. This change was primarily attributable to increased revenue sharing fees and content costs as a percentage of total net revenues, which rose mainly because the decrease in live streaming revenues outpaced the decrease in content costs.
Research and development expenses decreased by 12.1% to RMB125.5 million (US$17.9 million) for the third quarter of 2024 from RMB142.8 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to decreased personnel-related expenses and share-based compensation expenses.
Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 30.4% to RMB73.3 million (US$10.4 million) for the third quarter of 2024 from RMB105.4 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to decreased marketing and promotion fees, as well as personnel-related expenses.
General and administrative expenses decreased by 24.7% to RMB50.0 million (US$7.1 million) for the third quarter of 2024 from RMB66.4 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to decreased professional service fees and personnel-related expenses.
Other income was RMB13.0 million (US$1.8 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB40.2 million for the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to realized damages received in the third quarter of 2023 from a favorable outcome in a broadcaster-related lawsuit and lower government subsidies.
Operating loss was RMB32.3 million (US$4.6 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB31.6 million for the same period of 2023.
Interest income was RMB96.6 million (US$13.8 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB128.5 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to lower time deposit balance, which was mainly attributable to the special cash dividends paid in May 2024 and October 2024.
Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB23.6 million (US$3.4 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB10.5 million for the same period of 2023.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB78.0 million (US$11.1 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB106.7 million for the same period of 2023.
Basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were each RMB0.10 (US$0.01) for the third quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted net income per ADS were each RMB0.04 for the third quarter of 2023. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of the Company.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were each RMB0.34 (US$0.05) for the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.44 and RMB0.43, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023.
As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, short-term investment and long-term deposits of RMB8,078.4 million (US$1,151.2 million), compared with RMB8,193.3 million as of June 30, 2024.
Share Repurchase Program
The board of directors of the Company authorized a share repurchase program in August 2023, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$100 million of its ADSs or ordinary shares over a 12-month period. In August 2024, the board of directors of the Company authorized an extension of the expiry date of the share repurchase program to March 31, 2025. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had repurchased 18.2 million ADSs with a total aggregate consideration of US$61.1 million under this program.
[1] In December 2023, the Company acquired a global mobile application service provider from Tencent Holdings Limited for an aggregate cash consideration of US$81 million, the principal terms of which were previously disclosed. As a result of this business combination under common control, in accordance with ASC 805, Business Combinations, the Company has consolidated the financial results of this mobile application service provider on a retrospective basis since the first quarter of 2022. Accordingly, retrospective adjustments have been made to the Company's consolidated historical financial information presented herein, reflecting the consolidation of this mobile application service provider. The Company does not believe the retrospective adjustments to the Company's results to be material, as compared to the historical financial information previously presented. Given that this was a transaction that involved entities under common control of Tencent Holdings Limited, all assets and assumed liabilities transferred have been recognized at the historical cost of the parent.
[2] "Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc." is defined as net income attributable to HUYA Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment loss of investments, and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, net of income taxes, to the extent applicable. For more information, please refer to the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "HUYA Inc. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
[3] Refers to the average mobile monthly active users who accessed the Company's domestic Huya Live platform and related services. Average mobile MAUs for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of mobile active users for each month during such relevant period, by (ii) the number of months during such relevant period.
[4] Refers to the sum of user accounts that purchased various products and services on the Company's domestic Huya Live platform and related services at least once during such relevant period.
[5] For the purpose of this announcement only, Chinese Mainland excludes the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, and Taiwan.
About HUYA Inc.
HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China. As a technology-driven company, Huya offers rich and dynamic content across games, e-sports, and other entertainment genres where it has cultivated a large, highly engaged, interactive, immersive community of game enthusiasts. Building on its success in game live streaming and through close collaboration with game companies, e-sports tournament organizers, broadcasters and talent agencies, Huya is expanding its presence in the game industry, both domestically and internationally. By providing more innovative game-related services, the Company is committed to meeting the evolving needs of game enthusiasts, content creators, and industry partners.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that the consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity, consolidated statements of cash flows, and the detailed notes have not been presented. Huya uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc., non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ordinary shares, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses allocated in cost of revenues. Non-GAAP operating loss is operating loss excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. is net income attributable to HUYA Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment loss of investments, and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, net of income taxes, to the extent applicable. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders is net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment loss of investments, and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, net of income taxes, to the extent applicable. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, and (iii) amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions (net of income taxes), add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures represent useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, and (ii) amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions (net of income taxes), which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, and (iii) impairment loss of investments, which may recur when there is observable price change in the future. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider a non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "HUYA Inc. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this announcement.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2024, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollar amounts referred to in this announcement could have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Huya's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Huya may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huya's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huya's goals and strategies; Huya's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the live streaming market and game market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; Huya's ability to monetize the user base; Huya's efforts in complying with applicable data privacy and security regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the economy in China and elsewhere generally; any regulatory developments in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to Huya; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huya's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Huya does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
HUYA INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
As of December 31,
As of September 30,
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
511,973
1,095,785
156,148
Restricted cash
18,137
17,840
2,542
Short-term deposits
6,851,160
5,472,648
779,846
Accounts receivable, net
64,258
89,927
12,814
Prepaid assets and amounts due from related
148,648
337,175
48,047
Prepayments and other current assets, net
556,435
689,311
98,226
Total current assets
8,150,611
7,702,686
1,097,623
Non-current assets
Long-term deposits
2,553,293
1,510,000
215,173
Investments
751,844
606,455
86,419
Goodwill
456,976
452,118
64,426
Property and equipment, net
326,765
447,592
63,781
Intangible assets, net
161,739
134,063
19,104
Right-of-use assets, net
379,006
348,001
49,590
Prepayments and other non-current assets
144,120
123,461
17,593
Total non-current assets
4,773,743
3,621,690
516,086
Total assets
12,924,354
11,324,376
1,613,709
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
14,961
68,337
9,738
Advances from customers and deferred revenue
412,257
265,491
37,832
Income taxes payable
49,914
54,923
7,826
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
1,474,827
1,294,164
184,414
Amounts due to related parties
177,714
150,096
21,389
Lease liabilities due within one year
31,832
29,558
4,212
Dividends payable
-
1,744,867
248,642
Total current liabilities
2,161,505
3,607,436
514,053
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
48,069
24,658
3,514
Deferred tax liabilities
42,317
29,267
4,171
Deferred revenue
47,864
37,843
5,393
Total non-current liabilities
138,250
91,768
13,078
Total liabilities
2,299,755
3,699,204
527,131
HUYA INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
As of December 31,
As of September 30,
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
Shareholders' equity
Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;
61
52
7
Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;
98
98
14
Treasury shares
(206,345)
(90,042)
(12,831)
Additional paid-in capital
12,000,100
8,849,094
1,260,986
Statutory reserves
122,429
122,429
17,446
Accumulated deficit
(2,052,336)
(1,928,088)
(274,750)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
760,592
671,629
95,706
Total shareholders' equity
10,624,599
7,625,172
1,086,578
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
12,924,354
11,324,376
1,613,709
HUYA INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023*
June 30,
2024
September 30,
2024
September 30,
2024
September 30,
2023*
September 30,
2024
September 30,
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
Live streaming
1,531,711
1,233,064
1,127,499
160,667
5,107,319
3,621,007
515,989
Game-related services, advertising and other
132,591
308,518
410,160
58,447
357,196
962,281
137,124
Total net revenues
1,664,302
1,541,582
1,537,659
219,114
5,464,515
4,583,288
653,113
Cost of revenues(1)
(1,421,460)
(1,326,710)
(1,334,085)
(190,106)
(4,664,521)
(3,944,297)
(562,058)
Gross profit
242,842
214,872
203,574
29,008
799,994
638,991
91,055
Operating expenses (1)
Research and development expenses
(142,832)
(128,710)
(125,508)
(17,885)
(441,610)
(389,324)
(55,478)
Sales and marketing expenses
(105,354)
(61,689)
(73,330)
(10,449)
(327,262)
(211,251)
(30,103)
General and administrative expenses
(66,417)
(63,729)
(50,025)
(7,129)
(220,600)
(173,786)
(24,764)
Total operating expenses
(314,603)
(254,128)
(248,863)
(35,463)
(989,472)
(774,361)
(110,345)
Other income, net
40,185
13,219
12,958
1,847
68,153
38,486
5,484
Operating loss
(31,576)
(26,037)
(32,331)
(4,608)
(121,325)
(96,884)
(13,806)
Interest income
128,480
102,523
96,580
13,763
350,201
316,155
45,052
Impairment loss of investments
(80,774)
(45,079)
(36,298)
(5,172)
(145,889)
(81,377)
(11,596)
Foreign currency exchange (losses)/gains, net
(1,765)
364
(1,225)
(175)
(3,817)
(3,280)
(467)
Income before income tax expenses
14,365
31,771
26,726
3,808
79,170
134,614
19,183
Income tax expenses
(3,822)
(2,169)
(3,113)
(444)
(8,718)
(10,366)
(1,477)
Net income attributable to HUYA Inc.
10,543
29,602
23,613
3,364
70,452
124,248
17,706
Net income attributable to ordinary
10,543
29,602
23,613
3,364
70,452
124,248
17,706
HUYA INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023*
June 30,
2024
September 30,
2024
September 30,
2024
September 30,
2023*
September 30,
2024
September 30,
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income per ADS**
-Basic
0.04
0.13
0.10
0.01
0.29
0.54
0.08
-Diluted
0.04
0.13
0.10
0.01
0.29
0.53
0.08
Net income per ordinary share
-Basic
0.04
0.13
0.10
0.01
0.29
0.54
0.08
-Diluted
0.04
0.13
0.10
0.01
0.29
0.53
0.08
Weighted average number of ADS used in
-Basic
244,651,286
231,022,644
231,366,502
231,366,502
243,736,441
231,852,981
231,852,981
-Diluted
246,437,179
234,167,978
232,948,154
232,948,154
246,529,235
234,514,598
234,514,598
* HUYA Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for three months ended September 30, 2023 and nine months ended September
** Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.
(1) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2024
September 30,
2024
September 30,
2024
September 30,
2023
September 30,
2024
September 30,
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
2,543
4,492
3,521
502
16,154
12,298
1,752
Research and development expenses
7,296
7,873
5,497
783
40,133
20,986
2,990
Sales and marketing expenses
651
446
171
24
2,594
983
140
General and administrative expenses
(68)
4,573
4,014
572
19,000
12,855
1,832
HUYA INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023*
June 30,
2024
September 30,
2024
September 30,
2024
September 30,
2023*
September 30,
2024
September 30,
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Gross profit
242,842
214,872
203,574
29,008
799,994
638,991
91,055
Share-based compensation expenses allocated
2,543
4,492
3,521
502
16,154
12,298
1,752
Non-GAAP gross profit
245,385
219,364
207,095
29,510
816,148
651,289
92,807
Operating loss
(31,576)
(26,037)
(32,331)
(4,608)
(121,325)
(96,884)
(13,806)
Share-based compensation expenses
10,422
17,384
13,203
1,881
77,881
47,122
6,714
Amortization of intangible assets from
5,993
5,941
5,937
846
17,605
17,808
2,538
Non-GAAP operating loss
(15,161)
(2,712)
(13,191)
(1,881)
(25,839)
(31,954)
(4,554)
Net income attributable to HUYA Inc.
10,543
29,602
23,613
3,364
70,452
124,248
17,706
Impairment loss of investments
80,774
45,079
36,298
5,172
145,889
81,377
11,596
Share-based compensation expenses
10,422
17,384
13,203
1,881
77,881
47,122
6,714
Amortization of intangible assets from
4,974
4,931
4,928
702
14,612
14,781
2,106
Non-GAAP net income attributable to
106,713
96,996
78,042
11,119
308,834
267,528
38,122
Net income attributable to ordinary
10,543
29,602
23,613
3,364
70,452
124,248
17,706
Impairment loss of investments
80,774
45,079
36,298
5,172
145,889
81,377
11,596
Share-based compensation expenses
10,422
17,384
13,203
1,881
77,881
47,122
6,714
Amortization of intangible assets from
4,974
4,931
4,928
702
14,612
14,781
2,106
Non-GAAP net income attributable to
106,713
96,996
78,042
11,119
308,834
267,528
38,122
Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share
-Basic
0.44
0.42
0.34
0.05
1.27
1.15
0.16
-Diluted
0.43
0.41
0.34
0.05
1.25
1.14
0.16
Non-GAAP net income per ADS
-Basic
0.44
0.42
0.34
0.05
1.27
1.15
0.16
-Diluted
0.43
0.41
0.34
0.05
1.25
1.14
0.16
Weighted average number of ADS used in
-Basic
244,651,286
231,022,644
231,366,502
231,366,502
243,736,441
231,852,981
231,852,981
-Diluted
246,437,179
234,167,978
232,948,154
232,948,154
246,529,235
234,514,598
234,514,598
* HUYA Inc. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results for three months ended September 30, 2023 and nine months ended September
SOURCE HUYA Inc.