Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881026 | ISIN: FI0009005987 | Ticker-Symbol: RPL
Tradegate
12.11.24
15:16 Uhr
25,470 Euro
-0,580
-2,23 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,49025,50015:17
25,48025,49015:17
PR Newswire
12.11.2024 13:42 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj: UPM Timber has been awarded Timber Development UK's Sustainability Award

Finanznachrichten News

HELSINKI, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM Timber has been awarded Timber Development UK's (TDUK) Sustainability Award. The Sustainability Award recognises a company that shows leadership in push for net zero emissions. TDUK is the largest, most comprehensive supply chain body for timber in the UK, with a mission to unite the supply chain, from sawmill to specifier, and to support a sustainable, net zero timber industry.

"The UPM Timber team has worked systematically and determinedly towards sustainability. It's truly great to receive this recognition from our customers and the industry organisation in the UK. Our efforts continue, and we want to challenge the entire wood products industry to reduce emissions from logistics in particular," says Antti Koulumies, VP, UPM Timber.

Justification for the award included that UPM Timber has implemented measurable sustainability improvement actions. UPM Timber also collaborates with its customers on sustainability challenges. These collaborations not only strengthen individual companies but also accelerate progress towards sustainable practices in the industry.

UPM Timber utilizes only renewable energy sources for production. Other sustainability actions include for example sawn timber transport from Seikku sawmill to the port of Rauma by trucks that use renewable diesel, a change to using exclusively renewable diesel in the internal logistics at sawmills and increasing the share of recycled plastic by up to 75% in three of UPM Timber's sawmills.

For further information please contact:
Antti Koulumies, VP, UPM Timber, tel. +358 45 675 1986

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM Timber

UPM Timber produces redwood and whitewood sawn timber for the joinery, packaging, distribution, and construction industries. Our sawmills are powered entirely by renewable energy. We use certified Finnish raw material and the latest sawmilling techniques to produce high-quality sawn timber that fulfils our customers' requirements. UPM Timber has four sawmills in Finland with a total annual capacity of 1.4 M cubic metres and its own sales network in Europe and Asia. UPM Timber employs around 410 people and has its headquarters in Tampere. www.upmtimber.com settingthestandard

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 16,600 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | UPM biofore beyondfossils

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/r/upm-timber-has-been-awarded-timber-development-uk-s-sustainability-award,c4065086

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/i/4065086-0-png,c3351031

4065086_0.png

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/upm-timber-has-been-awarded-timber-development-uks-sustainability-award-302302543.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.